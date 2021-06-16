Covid vaccine: Scramble to book earlier second dose appointments as under-40s find slots online

People have been rebooking appointments for their second dose of the Covid vaccine (Getty Images)

People eager to get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine have been scrambling to move appointments forward after finding they can rebook for a closer time online.

Some under-40s have said they have been able to cancel existing appointments for their second jab and sign up for another one several weeks earlier than originally planned.

While the government has announced the gap between doses will be slashed by four weeks for over-40s in an acceleration of the vaccine rollout, this change does not affect those in their 20s and 30s, who have a 12-week wait between doses.

The Independent understands those eligible to rebook for a closer date will be contacted, while all others should keep original appointments.

But some people in their 20s and 30s found this week they were able to move their second dose earlier online.

One 25-year-old told The Independent they were initially offered a second dose appointment 11 weeks after their first dose.

They said they cancelled this and have booked one two weeks earlier – and much closer to their home.

Others have taken to social media to share how they managed to push their second doses earlier.

It looks like second dose appointments can be booked up to 4 weeks earlier. I just cancelled the older booking and moved forward my second dose Pfizer.https://t.co/yLA5XWcQDy — Aishwarya Pant (@aishpant) June 14, 2021

One user said he was “under 32” and moved his gap between doses from 11 weeks to over eight weeks.

Another Twitter user said he was under 40 years old and had moved his second dose on Tuesday so it was three weeks earlier.

Others who managed to rebook for a time closer to their first dose tried to spread the word on Twitter.

“If you’ve recently had the Moderna jab, worth cancelling and rebooking your 2nd dose,” one user, who said he was 29 years old, said. “I just did and am now getting my 2nd dose 15 days earlier than originally planned.”

Story continues

If you’ve recently had the Moderna jab, worth cancelling and rebooking your 2nd dose... I just did and am now getting my 2nd dose 15 days earlier than originally planned! #Covid19UK — Scott Kelly (@lolscott) June 14, 2021

People replied to say they had managed to move their own vaccine forward by cancelling their existing appointment and rebooking.

Someone else tweeted on Monday evening that they were in their 30s and managed to move their appointment for their second Pfizer dose nearly four weeks earlier.

I’m 27, Just cancelled my 2nd dose that was 12th Aug; new date 22nd July! Nice one 🙌🏼 — John (@johnthfc17) June 14, 2021

One reply said they had moved their appointment from mid-August to July and were in their 20s.

The Independent has contacted NHS Digital, who runs the online booking system for Covid vaccines, for comment.

During an evening press conference, Boris Johnson said the government would “accelerate” second jabs for over-40s by reducing the dosing interval from 12 weeks to eight weeks “so they get maximum protection as fast as possible”.

There have been no changes over second doses for under-40s.

No 10 said on Monday: “Second doses for all over 40s will be accelerated by reducing the dosing interval from 12 weeks to 8 weeks. All over 40s who received a first dose by mid-May will be offered a second dose by 19 July.”

NHS England said the prime minister had announced second doses would be accelerated on Monday.

Read More

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to reveal whether she’s had Covid vaccine as she launches bid to fire Fauci

Anti-vaxx nurse tries and fails to make a key stick to her neck during speech claiming that vaccines make people magnetic