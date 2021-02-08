Covid vaccine passports: What are they, and how do you get one in the UK?

Simon Calder
·13 min read
Precious proof: AstraZeneca vaccine (Simon Calder)
Precious proof: AstraZeneca vaccine (Simon Calder)

Travel within the UK and internationally for leisure purposes is illegal at present under the rules of lockdown 3. But the UK is well ahead of other major European nations in its vaccination programme to protect against coronavirus, with more than 10 million citizens having had their first dose.

Many prospective travellers are likely to have obtained both jabs by the time international journeys become feasible once more.

They could find themselves at an advantage. Increasingly many countries are introducing policies that give more freedom to vaccinated travellers. But the crucial issue is proof.

What is a ‘vaccine passport’?

The widest interpretation is a document that will allow you extra freedom in the UK: to get you in to a match at Old Trafford in Manchester, or a gig at the O2 in London, or even make the difference between getting a job or being unemployed. The government has made clear that social and economic options in the UK will not be limited by your vaccination status.

For the purposes of this article, though, the definition is: evidence of your vaccination status in a form that will be accepted by your destination country or region to remove or reduce barriers to travel.

The spectrum extends from a simple self-declaration of having had both Covid vaccines to a detailed certificate signed by a clinician disclosing full details of the vaccines used, including the manufacturer, the batch number and the medical organisation that stands behind it.

While the immunity conferred as a result of your own vaccination does not give total protection, nor prevent you passing on the virus, Oxford University says of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it "may have substantial effect on transmission of the virus ... based on swabs obtained from volunteers in the UK arms of the trial with a 67 per cent reduction after the first dose of the vaccine".

An increasing number of countries say they will welcome in travellers who have been immunised. Several nations in eastern Europe are leading the way with new policies. Estonia and Romania offer quarantine exemption for travellers who have had Covid-19 in the past few months or been vaccinated against the virus.

Cyprus and Greece have indicated they may also accept vaccinated travellers. As proof, such travellers will need to provide a vaccine passport acceptable to the host country.

Where do I get one?

That is the big problem facing travellers. There is no international agreement on such a document. Instead, a range of participants are coming up with options that they hope will be more widely adopted.

At the root of all this uncertainty is the problem of keeping personal health information confidential while at the same time sharing essential details with the authorities who demand evidence of an individual’s suitability to travel.

Some national governments are working on their own certification, such as Denmark – whose finance minister, Morten Bodskov, is promising “a digital corona passport” to facilitate business travel.

The idea is that Danish travellers will be able to negotiate their way around Europe and the world using a national authentication system.

Is the UK doing the same?

Definitely not. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccine deployment minister, told Times Radio: “We are not looking to introduce a UK-wide vaccine passport because, actually, for several reasons: one, we don't know yet know the impact of the vaccines on transmission; two, it would be discriminatory – we don't mandate vaccines, it’s not how we do things."

He added, though, that anyone who has been vaccinated and needs to prove it in order to facilitate entry into another country can simply ask their doctor to help.

“You can ask your GP, obviously, which holds your records, for proof that you've been vaccinated,” Mr Zahawi said.

What do GPs think about that?

One Glasgow doctor said: "As a GP I would say we’d definitely not be delighted. Far too many GANFYD ["Get A Note From Your Doctor"] already without adding this to the pile."

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs and a GP in East London, said: “We’re encouraged by the vaccine minister’s assurances that UK vaccine passports will not be introduced as we share many of his concerns.

“However, we would need a lot more clarification on how the proposed system for other countries would work. The college has had no discussions as yet on the role of GPs in providing proof of vaccination for purposes of travel.

"The priority must be to keep GPs and their teams on the frontline of the vaccination programme, not spending time on cumbersome red tape that will take them away from patient care and beating this virus.

“GPs are working really hard to get as many patients as possible vaccinated as safely and speedily as possible. We cannot allow administration to get in their way.”

Meanwhile airlines – and frustrated travellers – are keen on an internationally agreed solution.

What are the choices?

The Travel Pass initiative from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) is probably the most prominent proposal. It is an app-based system that incorporates layers of information.

At the most basic level, it aims to help passengers find accurate information on testing and vaccine requirements for their journey. This taps into Iata’s “Timatic” database which is used by airlines worldwide; if someone is refused boarding at an airport, it may be because Timatic says the passenger is non-compliant with the prevailing rules.

Conversely, if your app says you comply, then the airline should agree. It also provides details on testing centres and labs at your departure location which meet the standards for testing/vaccination requirements your destination.

But the real benefit, claims Iata, is that it enables those authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers in a format that is secure – as well as allowing authorities to assess your compliance with the rules.

So far it is not exactly a runaway success. The first government to sign up was Panama, not known as one of the world’s great aviation hubs. A trial involving the national airline, Copa, is due to start in March.

And the others?

Rival systems are largely aiming in the same direction: a simple yet secure system that can help travellers navigate through a tangle of restrictions as smoothly as possible while protecting privacy.

“Share your current health status so you can safely return to travel and life” – that is the claim made for CommonPass, a collaboration between The Commons Project (a Swiss not-for-profit builder of digital platforms for communities), the World Economic Forum and others.

The proposition: “CommonPass delivers a simple yes/no answer as to whether the individual meets the current entry criteria, but the underlying health information stays in the individual’s control.”

AOKpass focuses squarely on getting your medical records into a form where they can be securely and reliably scrutinised only by the appropriate authorities. For example, Etihad is trialling the AOKpass on flights between Abu Dhabi and Paris, while the Spanish city of Girona is using the concept to digitise Covid test results in a bid to reopen its economy.

A similar concept is offered by VeriFLY, which promises “a faster return to safe, in-person experiences”. It is being trialled by British Airways on routes from London to the US.

Meanwhile the standard NHS Digital App – not the Covid-19 App – should contain details of your coronavirus vaccinations, though not with key details: the vaccine type and the batch number.

NHS
NHS

Professor Marshall of the Royal College of GPs said: "We are making regular representations to NHS Digital to improve the recording of vaccines on GP patient records and would expect to be involved in any new policy that has an impact on GP workload at a hugely busy time for general practice."

Will I need all these different versions to travel?

Almost certainly not. While the world is sorting out some common international standard, akin to the yellow fever vaccination certificates that are still mandatory in many places, there is likely to be flexibility in the proof that is required.

The vaccine passport options are being offered by countries and companies that want your business, and they do not wish to make demands that are unduly onerous.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help manage the mushrooming range of products, the aviation technology giant Sita has come up with a concept called Health Protect.

The idea is to provide an interface that can integrate certification systems such as AOKpass with existing airline, airport, and government processes, bridging the gap between these schemes and aviation and border processes.

Sita says: “It enables authorities to make an informed decision whether a passenger can travel at the point of check-in, improving the safety of all passengers and avoiding costly return flights.

“Passengers without the required documentation, or considered high risk, will be unable to check in for their flight, ensuring they do not travel to the airport.”

In other words: you could fall at the first hurdle if your personal details do not qualify.

What other countries could be open to me?

Iceland waives entry restrictions for arrivals who have a PCR positive test result showing an infection from which they have recovered, and also allows people who can provide medically certified proof of vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca doses completed within specified time frames.

The country of Georgia has lifted all restrictions for foreign visitors who arrive by air and can provide evidence of completing a two-dose course of any Covid-19 vaccine – including China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V.

Travellers who are allowed to enter Poland – which, given the restrictions in place, is a fairly short list – can avoid the need for a Covid-19 test if they can produce a certificate of vaccination.

Somewhere warmer?

Greece and Cyprus are likely to be very keen recipients of vaccinated British visitors, with both Mediterranean nations heavily dependent on tourism. Ministers in both countries have indicated that they will open up in early summer.

The US island state of Hawaii has adopted a twin-track approach. Its reopening strategy is based on protecting its most vulnerable people, and gradually opening up once this is achieved – probably in late April or May. Initially arrivals who have been vaccinated will be given favourable terms.

Other countries are less impressed with vaccinated visitors.

The government in Barbados says: “Persons who have been vaccinated are asked to bring their vaccine documentation with them.” But it stresses you should expect no special treatment as a result: “Being vaccinated does not change entry requirements or restrictions in place.”

The Seychelles has a short-term policy: reopening to vaccinated visitors who can submit an “authentic certificate from their national health authority”. But by mid March, the Indian Ocean archipelago hopes largely to have immunised itself against tourists, and will invite the world back.

Will I still need to be tested before departure?

Quite possibly – many countries are likely to insist in a "belt and braces" approach. But some may become more lenient if the coronavirus crisis diminishes, and – for example – allow lateral flow tests as an alternative to expensive and onerous PCR tests.

Clearly you will also need to comply with whatever rules are in place on your return to the UK, from test-before-departure to quarantine – possibly in a hotel.

Does being vaccinated excuse me from quarantine on the way back into the UK?

At present, absolutely not. Were it to become clear that being vaccinated sharply reduced the danger that travellers posed, a risk-based approach would indicate that jabs should count for something. But a "fast track" system that divided the jabbed and the jabbed-nots would prove extremely contentious.

What about companies insisting on vaccination?

That practice looks certain to grow. Already Saga has said that when its cruises resume on 4 May, anyone wanting to sail on its ships must have both coronavirus vaccinations. But the crew will not be required to be vaccinated. Instead they will undergo onboard quarantine and testing to try to ensure that they present no risk.

The boss of Qantas, Alan Joyce, has repeatedly said that vaccination will probably be required for passengers on international flights to and from Australia.

Finnair's chief executive, Topi Manner, said: “Common standards for testing will be important globally; vaccination certificates will be very important enablers for travelling."

Where does that leave travellers who can’t or won’t have the jab?

At this stage no one really knows. Some people are medically unable to be vaccinated, while others may have beliefs that are incompatible with getting a Covid jab.

It is possible that if only a small number of people are involved, then a system of tests could meet the company’s or country’s criteria.

While the travel industry, and holidaymakers, come to terms with the new world, it is likely that a number of people will be disadvantaged by the “jab and go” principle first espoused by Ryanair in its now-banned New Year advertising campaign.

Families, too, are likely to be in a difficult position, if one or both parents have been vaccinated but their children have not.

I am comfortable with the idea that fellow passengers are vaccinated. What about staff?

This is another legal and moral minefield. It is entirely likely that airlines, cruise lines, hotels and other enterprises will ask their staff to be vaccinated when the appropriate time comes. It will help minimise the risk to colleagues and customers.

Under employment legislation, firms may not force their employees to share sensitive health information with them. It is unlikely that they would be able to say, “have the jab or go”. But they may legally be able to move such staff to backroom roles on the grounds of their duty of care towards customers.

People have been getting yellow fever vaccinations – and certificates – for decades. Why can't that system be used for coronavirus?

nternational certification for yellow fever is long established; you get a little booklet with a stamp saying what you've had and when.

But the two threats are by no means analgous. Yellow fever is a very nasty mosquito borne disease, generally found in the tropics: northern South America and the mid-latitudes of Africa. It has a high mortality rate.

Covid-19, as we know, is worldwide, with a low mortality rate – especially for younger people.

The very small minority of travellers who visit areas in which yellow fever vaccine is mandatory will, one hopes, consult a travel health specialist well in advance to get all the required jabs to keep them safe. Jabs against diphtheria, hepatitis and yellow fever will routinely be given to protect the traveller.

But while yellow fever vaccine is in plentiful supply, the coronavirus vaccine is in extremely short supply relative to demand, unlike yellow fever vaccine.

Read More

Vaccination havens: the countries welcoming immunised travellers

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl loss with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Buccaneers' Devin White, Lavonte David on shutting down the Chiefs' high-octane offense

    Tampa Bay's defense caused two turnovers in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City, holding the Chiefs to 107 total rushing yards.

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi complains to Gisele Bundchen about Super Bowl refs

    Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.

  • Tom Brady's late night texts told the Bucs how they could win Super Bowl LV. Then they went out and did it

    There was talent in Tampa Bay. They just needed a leader. They got the best there ever was.

  • Bucs rookie's peace sign to Tyreek Hill was petty revenge months in the making

    The Chiefs star flashed a peace sign at the rookie on a regular season TD. Winfield remembered.

  • Gronk, AB, Fournette team up for Super Bowl TDs, Bucs top KC

    One came out of retirement, another emerged from football purgatory and a third was plucked from limbo-land. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette, all stars elsewhere before taking different paths and teaming up together in Tampa Bay. Brought to the Buccaneers by the lure of Tom Brady, they each ended up in the end zone Sunday night in a 31-9 Super Bowl romp over the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said. Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes and Brown snagged another as the Bucs built a 21-6 halftime lead. Fournette bolted 27 yards for a score midway through the third quarter that left little doubt how this game would turn out. Brady wound up with his seventh NFL championship and was the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. “All week he made us believe we were going to win,” Fournette said. “He was texting us at 11 o’clock at night: ‘We will win this game.’ And we believed in him, we believed in the plays the coaches were calling and we just ran with it.” Brady, naturally, tossed the credit to his teammates. “It’s great to see big-time players making big-time plays,” he said. “Just love what they did, what they added to the team. Gronk’s an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic, commitment. And A.B. is just, since he got here he’s just done everything the right way. So, I’m so impressed by him, proud of him.” Gronkowski came out of retirement and signed with the Buccaneers after Brady left the Patriots last spring for a two-year, $50 million contract in Tampa after dominating the AFC for two decades. Brown, who had a one-game cameo for the Patriots last season and was briefly Brady's housemate in New England, reunited with him in Florida at midseason after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, one of several missteps for the star receiver. Fournette was another castoff, waived by the Jaguars last summer. Looking like his old self, he starred for the Bucs throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Fournette piled up 135 scrimmage yards Sunday night and joined Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (1997 season) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single post-season. “He was amazing and just did it all: blocked, ran, just had an incredible season,” Brady said. “We got him pretty late and he just showed up big. It was amazing, just how he performed in the biggest moments.” While Brady's bunch took care of things on offence, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the Bucs' star-studded defenders harassed Patrick Mahomes relentlessly in handing the Chiefs young superstar the worst loss of his spectacular NFL career. “It's complementary football, baby,” said linebacker Devin White, who led the Bucs with a dozen tackles and intercepted Mahomes in the end zone. “They hold it down on their side; we hold it down on our side. And at the end of the day we've all got the same colour jersey on, we've all got he same letters on the front of our jersey and we play for one another. “So, it doesn't matter who got he job done, who's night it was, just knew we came through to get a win. That's all that matters.” The Patriots and Bill Belichick fell to 7-9 in 2020, the same record the Bucs had the year before Brady's arrival in Florida as the biggest free agent since his buddy Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts for the Denver Broncos in 2012. Barrett won it all with Manning in Denver and Brady in Tampa and he said both veteran QBs were similar in their dogged determination to lead their new teams to the top. Brady's seventh Super Bowl triumph broke a tie he held with three members of Vince Lombardi's great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s for most NFL championships. “There's nothing else to be said," Barrett said. "There's nothing that he can't do: new team, new scheme, first year with a new team and going to the Super Bowl and winning it all. He's the G.O.A.T for sure.” ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Buccaneers fans, mostly maskless, celebrate Super Bowl LV win despite COVID-19 warnings

    Bucs fans took to the streets, many maskless, to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Sunday.

  • Mad Bets: Way Too Early Super Bowl LVI Picks

    Minty Bets is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss his way too early Super Bowl LVI pick & which teams have the best longshot odds.

  • Backstrom, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Montreal, dies at 83

    WINDSOR, Colo. — Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died Sunday. He was 83. The Colorado Eagles announced the death of Backstrom, who founded the minor-league franchise located in northern Colorado, in 2002. He served as the Eagles' team president from 2003-07. No cause of death was given. Backstrom was a longtime forward and helped the Canadiens capture the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons on three different occasions. He played in 1,336 career games in the NHL and the World Hockey Association, with 378 goals and 514 assists. A native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Backstrom also was a coach at the University of Denver. He led the Pioneers to the NCAA Final Four in 1986. “Ralph Backstrom was the most honourable gentleman I’ve ever encountered in my professional life and he was single-handedly responsible for professional hockey in Northern Colorado,” Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind said in a statement. “We all are forever indebted to this legacy of a gentleman and we pray his family has peace and comfort in this difficult time.” He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter, Diana, and sons Andrew and Martin, the Eagles said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Chris Jones on litany of Chiefs penalties in Super Bowl loss: 'Usually you let the guys play'

    Chris Jones wasn't happy with how the Super Bowl was called on Sunday. But the Chiefs didn't play well enough to compete.