Covid vaccine passports 'devastating' for nightclubs

Covid passports have already been brought in for entry to nightclubs in Scotland

New rules requiring people to have Covid vaccine passports to enter nightclubs in England will come into force in a week's time, the government has said.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said it would have a "devastating impact" on the sector.

It also questioned whether the move was an attempt to distract attention from a "damaging story about the Downing Street Christmas party".

Number 10 was approached for comment.

New coronavirus rules will come into force next week which include a recommendation for people to work from home, as well as Covid certification to enter large venues and nightclubs.

The guidance to work from home will apply from Monday 13 December, while the ruling on nightclubs will come into force on Wednesday 15 December.

It affects indoor venues holding more than 500 people and outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 4,000.

A negative lateral flow test will also be acceptable.

Vaccine passports, which have been implemented in Scotland and Wales, have caused a 30% and 26% drop-off in trade respectively, NTIA chief executive Michael Kill said.

"Vaccine passports will have a devastating impact on a sector already so bruised by the pandemic," Mr Kill said.

A government report in June found that vaccine passports could have effects including discouraging people from attending venues. It concluded that, at the time, the impact of bringing them in would be out of proportion to the public health benefits.

Given that, Mr Kill questioned the timing and rationale of the government move.

There has been public anger over reports of a Christmas party at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's London residence Number 10 Downing Street on 18 December last year, when such gatherings were illegal.

Government adviser Allegra Stratton resigned after an angry backlash over a video of her and other No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party last year.

Mr Kill questioned whether introducing vaccine passports was "sound evidence-based public policy making, or is this an attempt to move the news agenda on from a damaging story about the Downing Street Christmas party?"

He added: "Nightclubs and bars must not be thrown under the bus for the Prime Minister to save his own skin.

"And of course these businesses, who have already sacrificed so much during the pandemic, will be asking: 'Why are we being asked to carry more of the burden when it seemed that the most senior government officials felt they didn't need to do their bit?'"