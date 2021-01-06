Millions more COVID jabs to reach vaccination hubs 'within days’ as government aims for ‘massive acceleration’

Margaret Keenan was given the first Pfizer COVID vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry in December. (Getty)

The government is set to bolster its COVID vaccine programme by reportedly shipping out millions more jabs to vaccination centres within days.

According to The Times, some two million doses of the Pfizer jab, that was first given to grandmother Margaret Keenan in December, will be distributed, having initially been held back for booster shots.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced his intention for the 13 million most vulnerable people to be given the jab by 15 February.

Around 1.3 million people in the UK have already received the first dose of the vaccine, while seven mass vaccination centres – including at at sports stadiums and exhibition centres – are set to open next week.

People queue at an NHS COVID-19 vaccination centre in London as cases of the virus continue to soar. (Getty)

The government is under pressure to ramp up its vaccination programme after a third national lockdown was introduced on Tuesday.

Some five million finished doses are still waiting final safety checks and approval but COVID vaccine deployment minister Nadim Zahawi said there will be a “massive acceleration” in numbers vaccinated in the coming days.

He told Sky News: “I’m confident that as we begin to deploy and get more sites operational – I talked about the hospitals, the GPs, the community pharmacies and the national vaccination centres – so we will be at over 1,000 sites vaccinating.

“I’m confident you will see, certainly from 4 January to 11 January, a real step up.

“So we’ve done over 1.3 million (vaccinations) since 8 December, you’re going to see a massive acceleration of that.”

When asked if more than two million people needed to be vaccinated a week to reach the mid-February target of vaccinating almost 14 million people, Zahawi added: “You’re going to see that increase – the NHS have got a very clear plan.

“We’ve got a fantastic team working, seven days a week, all hours to deliver this.

“No doubt, it is a stretching target. But I think it’s one that we should absolutely look to deliver.”

Zahawi said that almost all COVID deaths (99%) can be reduced by vaccinating people in the nine categories listed by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Boris Johnson announced the government's intention to vaccinate 13 million people by 15 February as he introduced a third lockdown. (Getty)

When asked how long it would take to give jabs to those groups, Zahawi said: “I’m very hopeful that by the spring we will get through the nine categories.”

While setting out the ambitious steps, Zahawi accepted that the target to get almost 14 million people vaccinated by next month is a “stretching target” but he was confident it would be delivered.

Describing the vaccine programme as a ‘Herculean’ effort, Zahawi said the plan included setting up vaccine hubs at community and independent pharmacies.

Trevor Cowlett, 88, receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. (Getty)

Asked about the prospect that some measures could be needed next winter to control the virus, Zahawi added: “I think, as (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty also said, this will be a political decision when we get to that point of inflection between where community transmission is really impacted by the vaccination programme and, of course, by continuing to ramp up the testing infrastructure in the United Kingdom.

“Then the decision for government, for us, is to say ‘well you know when is it right to begin to lift some of the non-pharmaceutical interventions that we’re having to make’ – like the current lockdown that we are in – there will come a moment when we see where we can basically manage this virus and be able to bring it back under control. And that is a decision for the government.”

