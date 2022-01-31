Moderna vaccine gets full approval from FDA; Boris Johnson 'sorry' for parties but won't resign: Live COVID updates

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company announced Monday.

The decision comes more than a year after Moderna's vaccine – with a brand name of Spikevax – was first granted the FDA's "emergency use authorization." About 204 million doses have since been administered in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The totality of real-world data and the full (license) for Spikevax in the United States reaffirms the importance of vaccination against this virus. This is a momentous milestone in Moderna's history as it is our first product to achieve licensure in the U.S.," Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, said in a statement.

The full approval is for individuals 18 and older in the two-dose primary series for vaccination. The booster dose is available under emergency use authorization.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement the approval "may instill additional confidence" for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

"The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," Woodcock said.

Also in the news:

►Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, he said Monday. Trudeau said he was feeling fine and planned to work remotely.

►The coronavirus doesn't get transmitted from infected mothers to their babies through breast milk, according to a new study published in the Pediatric Research journal.

►Beijing 2022 organizers reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to almost 250 cases linked to the Winter Olympics as the opening ceremonies are set for Friday.

►Some European countries are easing their COVID-19 restrictions: Finland will end all restrictions next month, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Monday. Austria, which has a national vaccine mandate that goes into effect Tuesday, will also ease measures in February. Denmark is set to scrap its restrictions Tuesday.

►England's National Health Service approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 who are most at risk of catching the virus.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 74 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 884,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 375 million cases and over 5.6 million deaths. More than 211 million Americans – 63.8% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading: States were sharing COVID-19 test kits. Then omicron hit. Here's how it's affecting testing across the nation.

British PM Boris Johnson 'sorry,' but won't heed calls to step down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday after an inquiry found Downing Street parties while the country was in lockdown represented a “serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government or to recognize the sacrifices made by millions during the pandemic. But Johnson disregarded calls to resign.

"I am sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled," Johnson said.

The interim findings of the investigation reveal a culture of excessive alcohol consumption, a disconnect with the hardships endured by regular citizens and fear among staffers to speak out about workplace issues.

The allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus – holding “bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations and “wine time Fridays” – have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson’s resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the governing party.

The published findings by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who wrote that "some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify,” relate to only four of the 16 events she investigated. Police have asked that the rest of the conclusions be withheld while they conduct their own inquiry into the most serious alleged rules violations.

COVID vaccination mandate expected to restrict seasonal migrant workers

A Department of Homeland Security COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which took effect Jan. 22, is expected to severely restrict the travel of thousands of H-2A seasonal guest workers this year. The H-2A program allows agricultural employers to bring foreign workers to the United States for agricultural labor or services on a temporary or seasonal basis.

DHS announced the restrictions on Jan. 20, requiring non-U.S. individuals seeking to enter the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccinations.

Sarah Black, general manager of Great Lakes Ag Labor Services, an ag labor agency focused on H-2A seasonal visas, said the requirements could spell trouble for the country's food chain as several farm operations have workers scheduled to begin arriving within the next two weeks.

Additionally, the mandate requires proof of a “CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website,” which could present a challenge for workers from Mexico, where it is not as easy to get a vaccination.

— Dennis Rudat, Farm News Media

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID amid Joe Rogan backlash, Neil Young protest

Following protests of Spotify kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus.

In a post Sunday, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek laid out more transparent platform rules given the backlash stirred by Young, who on Wednesday had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to get rid of episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation.

Ek said the advisories will link to Spotify’s fact-based COVID-19 hub in what he described as a “new effort to combat misinformation.” It will roll out in the coming days, Ek said. He did not specifically reference Rogan or Young.

Rogan responded to the fallout on Sunday, saying in a video on Instagram that he was only seeking to have conversations on his podcast with people who have “differing opinions.” Rogan promised to bring more balance to the guests he books for his show and welcomed the idea of adding advisories before podcasts related to COVID-19. “Sure, have that on there. I’m very happy with that,” he said.

-- The Associated Press

Canada vaccine mandate protest sparks criminal investigations

Police in Canada said Sunday that they have launched several criminal investigations in relation to the "desecration" of the country's National War Memorial after thousands of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and COVID-19 related restrictions.

Ottawa police said they were also looking into activity at the statue of Terry Fox, a Canadian athlete who raised awareness for cancer research, as well as threatening behavior directed toward police and city workers.

Some protesters parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while others carried signs and flags with swastikas.

Oklahoma to receive military help as ICU beds fill up and cases reach all-time high

Three military medical teams will be arriving in Oklahoma City by early February to support hospitals struggling during the omicron COVID-19 surge, the Health Department said.

Extra support will likely be welcome news for Oklahoma hospitals, which have been overwhelmed during the state's omicron variant surge.COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit an all-time high as cases are still at some of their highest levels during the course of the pandemic.

Oklahoma has had among the highest rates of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the country, just behind Kentucky and Georgia, according to a White House report.

– Dana Branham, The Oklahoman

Contributing: The Associated Press

