COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 870 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 737,112 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,345 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, Dec. 3, reported 871 new COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 510 probable cases and no new probable deaths, data shows.

At least 433 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 3, including 122 patients being treated in intensive care units and 61 on ventilators. Nearly 5% of hospitalizations across the state are coronavirus-related, data shows.

As of Dec. 1, the latest date with available information,, 4.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 50% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

SC nurse indicted for faking COVID-19 vaccine cards

A registered nurse and director at a Columbia rehabilitation center faces federal charges after she’s accused of creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, The State reported.

A federal grand jury indicted nurse Tammy McDonald on Nov. 23.

McDonald is accused of providing the phony cards to a family member with “anti-vaccination beliefs” and lying to federal agents when confronted about it, according to an indictment made public Thursday, Dec. 2. Her attorney, Jim Griffin, said McDonald created one or two vaccine cards to help her relative.

McDonald entered a not guilty plea and was issued a $10,000 secure bond.

Read the full story here.





