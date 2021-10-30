COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Death toll passes 18,000

At least 1,477,514 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 18,050 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 2,366 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,493 on Thursday.

There were 73 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday. Health officials don’t specify the dates for the newly reported deaths.

At least 1,335 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 394 adults who are patients in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Wednesday, the latest date with available information, 4.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 71% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 67% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

703,000 NC COVID vaccine doses discarded, investigation reveals

North Carolina health care providers discarded 703,000 COVID vaccine doses since December, representing a $12 million loss to the U.S. government, WTVD reported.

That’s nearly 7% of the 10 million doses sent to the state, the Raleigh station reported Friday, citing N.C. Department of Health and Human Service data.

About a third of the doses had expired, the station found. “‘An open vial but not all doses administered’ was the top reason for waste across the state, accounting for 41% of wasted vaccine,” according to WTVD.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine sits on the counter in DJ’s Pharmacy in Cary, N.C. on Sept. 4, 2021.

Use COVID funds to give staff a living wage, group urges

Asheville City Schools could solve its staffing shortage by using unspent federal COVID funds to boost pay, a teachers’ group has recommended.

The school system has 60 vacancies, including bus drivers, custodians, teachers and others, The (Asheville) Citizen Times reported.

Devoting the $9.6 million in unspent funds to higher salaries would attract more applicants, according to the Asheville City Association of Educators, the newspaper reported.

Custodians and teacher assistants are among the lowest paid, with an average $31,000 salary, the newspaper learned through a public records request.

NC provider allowing parents to pre-book child vaccine appointments

A North Carolina medical provider is letting parents sign up to get COVID-19 vaccines for their children.

StarMed Healthcare, which has a presence in the Charlotte area, is allowing parents of younger kids to book ahead for doses of the Pfizer vaccine, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

The provider is offering those appointments on its website after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to support shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. If the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorize the vaccines for those age groups next week, StarMed said it expects to get its first doses by Thursday.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer, said more than 892,000 kids across North Carolina are eligible to be vaccinated and that the timing for the shots is “crucial” due to the upcoming holiday season.

“Obviously if you want to be with your families safely and kids aren’t spreading it to grandma and grandpa, this is the way to do it,” Piramzadian said.

Wake schools could give bonuses to thank those working during COVID

A Triangle-area school district is considering bonuses and raises to recognize “employee efforts and service during the pandemic.”

The Wake County school board is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday, just as districts across the country have experienced staffing shortages.

If approved, the district could offer a “$1,250 retention bonus, raising employee salaries to a minimum of $13 an hour and a 1% increase in the local salary supplement paid to teachers,” The News & Observer reported Friday.