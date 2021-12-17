COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,100 cases added

At least 1,585,074 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 19,099 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, Dec. 16, reported 4,165 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,755 on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

There were 29 coronavirus-related deaths added on Dec. 16, three days after the state’s death toll passed 19,000. Health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 1,604 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 16, including 417 adults being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Dec. 14, the latest date with available information, 7.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 73% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 69% have been fully vaccinated. Out of the state’s total population, about 58% are fully vaccinated and 62% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC’s pandemic rent aid program to close

Emergency pandemic rental aid made available through the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program, or HOPE, won’t be available after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, when applications will close.

The HOPE program was created to help tenants facing financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving each household an average of about $3,500 in rent assistance, The News & Observer reported. But federal funds allocated to the program will soon run out.

“The applications that we received by 6 p.m. will fully obligate the funding that we have for the whole program,” said Laura Hogshead, head of the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which operates HOPE.

North Carolina’s statewide rental assistance program is the fifth-fastest in the U.S., according to The N&O. Oregon and Texas are the only states to close their programs, with a few more considering closing applications in the near future.

Duke researchers study Moderna effectiveness against omicron

A study with North Carolina ties indicates two does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are less effective against the omicron coronavirus variant.

Duke University and the National Institutes of Health studied blood samples and found coronavirus “antibodies were 50 times less likely to neutralize omicron compared to the original form of the virus that emerged in early 2020,” The News & Observer reported.

“That’s the bad news,” Dr. David Montefiori said. “The good news is that if you get the boost, the levels go up to where they are against the delta variant after two doses. And we know that two doses of the vaccine are very effective against delta.”