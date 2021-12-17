COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 746,027 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,486 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, Dec. 16, reported 651 new COVID-19 cases and 12 coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 453 probable cases and two probable deaths, data shows.

At least 587 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 16, including 147 patients being treated in intensive care units and 68 on ventilators. Roughly 6% of hospitalizations across the state are coronavirus-related, data shows.

As of Dec. 16, 8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 51% percent of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and just over 59% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Is it safe to gather for holidays as omicron variant spreads? What experts say

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, prompting some to reconsider their Christmas and holiday plans.

Health experts warn that the new strain is more transmissible than previous variants, causing COVID-19 cases to trend in the wrong direction. The variant has also been reported in those who are fully vaccinated and had their booster shot.

So is it best to stay home for the holidays this year? Health experts say extra caution is warranted.

“Personally, I’m reevaluating plans for the holidays,” Dr. Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, told USA Today. “It’s the responsible thing to do and what feels right given the risk.”

“At the rate that (omicron) seems to be spreading, there isn’t a surveillance system on the planet truly that could keep up with it,” MacInnis added.

Health officials push COVID-19 boosters after omicron variant found in SC

State health officials are advising vaccinated residents to get the COVID-19 booster shot after cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant were reported in South Carolina this week, according to The State.

“For fully vaccinated people, the message is, if you’re eligible and you haven’t gotten it, get your booster now,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state’s public health director.

People 5 and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible if they haven’t already, Traxler said, and urged those 16 and older who are already vaccinated to roll up their sleeves for the booster.

“We know especially that getting your booster shot when you’re due really helps to increase your antibody levels and your protection against omicron variant,” she added.

SC reports first cases of omicron coronavirus variant. What to know

The Palmetto State has confirmed its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, The State reported, citing Medical University of South Carolina officials.

Scientists in the university’s molecular pathology lab discovered three cases of the variant during routine testing for coronavirus mutations this week, officials said.

The omicron variant was first discovered by South African scientists in November and is being watched as a “variant of concern,” according to public health officials. It’s believed to be more transmissible than previous strains of COVID-19, though it’s unclear if it causes more severe illness.

Need a COVID-19 booster in time for Christmas? Here’s what to know

Time is running out if you plan on getting the COVID-19 booster in time for Christmas and other holiday festivities.

People 16 and older are now eligible to receive the booster shot, giving them an extra dose of protection against a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, McClatchy News reported.

Getting the booster on or before Monday, Dec. 13, should give your body sufficient time to develop maximum protection against COVID-19 in time for Christmas. Those who’ve received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the one-shot J&J vaccine are still considered fully vaccinated, even if they haven’t gotten the booster.

The COVID-19 omicron variant is in SC. FAQs about symptoms, vaccine

Not fully vaccinated? SC health official recommends extra precautions for holidays