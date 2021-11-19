COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 500 new COVID-19 new cases reported in SC

At least 729,067 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,176 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, Nov. 18, reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and 14 coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 299 probable cases and one probable death, data show.

At least 462 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Nov. 18, including 130 patients who were being treated in intensive care units and 67 who were on ventilators. About 5% of hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19-related, data shows.

As of Nov. 18, 5.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 50% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 57% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Get the COVID-19 shot and receive a cash prize in Richland County

Richland County residents who haven’t rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to do so at an upcoming vaccine drive — and walk away with a few perks.

Attendees will receive free food and a chance at winning a $100 gift card in exchange for getting the jab, according to The State. The vaccine drive is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the the Lower Richland sheriff’s substation, the newspaper reported.

Prisma Health will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to adults and children ages 5 and older. The shots are free, and no appointment is required.

Learn more about the vaccine drive here.

Hilton Head student wins free tuition at Clemson after getting COVID-19 vaccine

A Hilton Head student will get two semesters of free tuition at Clemson University thanks to an incentive program aimed at getting people vaccinated against COVID-19, The Island Packet reported.

Story continues

Maddie Frank, a sophomore biochemistry major, was awarded the randomized prize after she provided proof of vaccination to the university. Frank said she was “extremely caught off guard” when Chris Miller, vice president for student affairs at Clemson, called her with the good news last month.

“I didn’t understand why he was calling at first,” Frank said in a news release, The Island Packet reported. “When I figured it out, I was ecstatic. It was a great way to start my morning.”

Several other prizes were offered to students and staff who uploaded proof of vaccination including Barnes and Noble gift cards, new iPads and two semesters of unlimited meal plans.