COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 2,400 new cases reported

At least 1,512,478 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 18,562 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 18 reported 2,392 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,171 on Wednesday.

There were 48 coronavirus-related deaths added Nov. 18. Health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 1,048 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Nov. 18, including 284 adults being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the most recent date with available information, 5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 72% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 68% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Red Ventures announces COVID vaccine requirements

Fort Mill-based media company Red Ventures will require all of its employees to be vaccinated by March 1, the company’s CEO said in an email to staff Thursday, Nov 18.

The announcement makes Red Ventures one of the first private companies in the Charlotte area to announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Under the requirement, medical and religious exemptions will be accepted but employees who do not wish to be vaccinated will not be allowed to opt into regular testing instead.

“We believe in leaving the woodpile higher than we found it,” CEO Ric Elias said in the email. “We believe in being the change we wish to see in the world. If we truly believe in both of those statements, then we should be doing everything within our power to make not just our offices but our communities safe places for people and business to return to.”

Cooper signs NC budget

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law after months of negotiations with Republican leaders in the legislature.

The new budget will bring average raises of 5% over two years to teachers and other state employees, lowers individual income taxes and begins the process of phasing out the state’s corporate income tax, The News & Observer reported.

“Funding for high speed internet, our universities and community colleges, clean air and drinking water and desperately needed pay increases for teachers and state employees are all critical for our state to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever,” Cooper said in a statement. “I will continue to fight for progress where this budget falls short but believe that, on balance, it is an important step in the right direction.”

American Airlines drops some routes

American Airlines is dropping 27 routes nationwide after canceling thousands of flights in late October and early November, citing staffing shortages and bad weather.

Passenger numbers plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic but air travel has largely recovered since then, The Charlotte Observer reported. Travel over the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to resume to pre-pandemic numbers.

Still, American plans to drop routes to Toledo, Ohio, and Champaign, Illinois, from the Charlotte airport. It’s also eliminating routes from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to three cities in the Carolinas — Asheville, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

American will additionally drop its route from Boston to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Several North Carolina Award honorees recognized for pandemic work

Nine people are set to be recognized Thursday, Nov, 18, with the highest civilian honor in North Carolina.

All three recipients of the 2020 North Carolina Award contributed to developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, The News & Observer reported. They are being honored with 2021 recipients after the coronavirus pandemic stopped last year’s ceremony.

Dr. Ralph S. Baric, Dr. Francis S. Collins and Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett are among those being honored.

The award is given to residents who made “significant contributions to the state and nation in the fields of fine arts, literature, public service and science,” according to the N.C. Department of Cultural and Natural Resources.

NC college grant program expands

A grant program has expanded, allowing more North Carolina students to have money to go to community colleges.

Longleaf Commitment Grants are now available to give better access to education to 2020 and 2021 high school graduates, particularly those who were affected by the pandemic.

“Education translates into opportunity, and with this grant expansion, we are excited to provide more opportunity to our diverse student populations across the state,” wrote Thomas Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System.

The system started the program this year after it “received $25 million through the Governor’s Pandemic Relief Office,” The News & Observer reported Thursday, Nov. 18.