COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 350 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 734,917 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,293 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday, Nov. 30, reported 358 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death. There were also 127 probable cases and no probable deaths, data show.

At least 415 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Nov. 29, including 120 patients being treated in intensive care units and 64 on ventilators. About 5% of hospitalizations across the state are coronavirus-related, data shows.

As of Nov. 30, 7.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Fifty-percent of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and nearly 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

SCDHEC ‘closely monitoring’ COVID-19 omicron variant

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it’s keeping a close eye on the newly discovered omicron COVID-19 variant, The State reported.

South African doctors first detected the variant last week, and cases have since been reported across the globe. The discovery also triggered new travel restrictions in several countries including the U.S., which has halted travel for non-citizen from eight African countries.

So far, DHEC officials said omicron hasn’t been reported in the Palmetto State.

“At this time, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and DHEC have not identified any cases in South Carolina through sequencing of randomly selected positive samples,” the state health agency said in a statement Monday, Nov. 29.

Public health officials are urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already.

How should Beaufort spend COVID-19 relief money? Residents can weigh in

The city of Beaufort has $6.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds coming its way and residents have a say in how the money will be spent, according to The Island Packet.

Residents have until Friday, Dec. 31, to submit ideas on how best to utilize the funds, which were made available via the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden. Preliminary plans announced by City Manager Bill Prokop last month include spending for infrastructure projects and affordable housing grants.

Residents can share their thoughts and comments on digital platform Civil Space, according to the newspaper.

