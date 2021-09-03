COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,500 new cases reported

At least 604,166 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,403 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,572 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of 18 cases reported the day before. The state also confirmed 44 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,350 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, with 546 patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 14.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Forty-eight percent of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and nearly 57% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Additional Horry County schools switch to virtual learning

A surge in COVID-19 cases has forced two more Horry County middle schools to return to virtual learning, according to The Sun News.

Students at Ten Oaks and Whittemore Park middle schools will switch to distance learning on Friday, the Horry County School District announced. The schools have a combined 296 students in quarantine and 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume Sept. 17.

SC nursing homes, assisted living facilities secure booster shots

South Carolina long-term care facilities are working with local vaccine providers to ensure the state’s most vulnerable residents have access to the COVID-19 booster shot, The State reported, citing health officials.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said nursing homes and similar facilities have been matched with providers that can administer the extra dose, which President Joe Biden’s administration has recommended at least eight months after receiving the second dose of the two-shot vaccine series.

Those who are immunocompromised or are at increased risk of getting severely ill from the virus are recommended for boosters.

Hilton Head hospitals see surge in COVID patients: ‘Toughest it’s been’

The rapid rise of coronavirus cases is testing limits at Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals, The Island Packet reported.

“This is truly the toughest it’s been,” Jeremy Clark, CEO of Hilton Head Regional Health Care, said during a Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday. “Patients are sicker than we’ve seen in the previous spikes.”

Both hospitals are treating 44 COVID-positive patients, the newspaper reported, 10 of whom are in intensive care units. Clark noted that roughly 80% of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated.

“It really doesn’t have to be this way,” he said. “This is largely preventable.”

