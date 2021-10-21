COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 713,101 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,569 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and 38 coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 254 probable cases and 12 probable deaths, data shows.

At least 933 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 286 patients who were being treated in intensive care units and 187 who were on ventilators. Just over 10% of hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19-related, data shows.

As of Wednesday, 7.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 54% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and nearly 62% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

COVID-19 vaccines for young kids could be approved soon. How will shots be distributed?

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, the White House is planning how the shots will be disbursed.

The White House on Wednesday released vaccine distribution plans for the new age range, saying it has secured enough doses to inoculate the nation’s 28 million children, The State reported, citing a news release. The vaccine will be about one-third of the dose given to people 12 and older, who are already eligible to be vaccinated.

The shots will be packaged in smaller configurations, officials said, and be made available to thousands of primary care doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and community-based health centers across the U.S.