COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 750 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 706,321 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,300 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 785 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a decrease of 232 cases from the day before. The state also confirmed 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 185 probable cases and five probable deaths reported, data shows.

At least 1,163 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 344 patients who are being treated in intensive care units and 245 who are on ventilators. About 13% of hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19-related, data show.

As of Tuesday, 7.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 53% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and roughly 61% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Jasper County schools to require masks for students, staff

Students and staff at Jasper County Schools will be required to wear face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19, The Island Packet reports.

County school board members voted unanimously Monday to approve the measure, according to the publication. The mandate took effect Tuesday and will remain in place for the next 30 days until the board revisits the issue at next month’s meeting.

“We follow the recommendations by scientists, and we protect not just our students but everyone who works in the district,” school board member Joyce Gerald said following Monday’s vote.

Read the full story here.

Horry County schools won’t vote on mask mandate

A recent court decision has cleared the way for South Carolina school districts to require face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Horry County Schools doesn’t plan to vote on the issue, according to The Sun News.

Story continues

The school board previously said it would seek legal advice after a federal judge blocked a one-year provision barring districts from using state budget funds to enforce mask rules in South Carolina schools.

Board members agreed to hold off on discussion until Oct. 11. The topic didn’t appear on Monday’s meeting agenda, however.

“There is not a business item on the agenda regarding masks that will be voted on this evening,” board spokesperson Lisa Bourcier told the newspaper. It’s still unclear if or when board members will consider voting on the issue.

COVID-19 will be around ‘for a long, long time,’ SC health official says

It’s been over a year since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina, and while the numbers have improved, state health experts say we’re not out of the woods yet.

So how long before South Carolina residents could see an end to the pandemic? Vaccine hesitancy coupled with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant makes eradicating the virus in the near future very unlikely, several public health experts told The State.

“We’ve all just come to realize that this is not going to just suddenly go away,” Michael Sweat, director of the COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project at the Medical University of South Carolina, told the newspaper. “It’s going to be around for a long, long time.”

What’s more plausible is that the pandemic will end once 90% of the state’s population has either been vaccinated or developed an immunity to the virus. Data from the South Carolina DHEC shows just over 53% of residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot have been fully vaccinated.

Read the full story here.