COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Just over 550 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 716,519 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,731 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 562 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 122 probable cases and one probable death, data shows.

At least 764 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 235 patients who were being treated in intensive care units and 165 who were on ventilators. Nearly 9% of hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19-related, data shows.

As of Monday, 4.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 54% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and over 62% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Memory issues impact people with long COVID-19, study shows

COVID-19 can have several long-term effects on the body and some symptoms linger longer than others, according to a new study.

A report studying 740 people who were experiencing long COVID-19, or effects from the virus that stick around for months after the initial infection, reported “brain fog” and other cognitive issues, McClatchy News reported. The two most common symptoms were memory encoding (24%) and memory recall (23%), according to a report published in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Other common cognitive issues reported among people with long-COVID-19 included “category fluency (20%, the ability to think of words within a specific category, such as colors) and processing speed (18%, the time it takes for someone to complete a mental task,” according to the study.

