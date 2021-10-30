COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 719,120 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,851 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 706 new COVID-19 cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 278 probable cases and 14 probable deaths, data shows.

At least 695 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 196 patients who were being treated in intensive care units and 125 who were on ventilators. About 7.5% of hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19-related, data shows.

As of Friday, 5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 55% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and over 62% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

4th COVID-19 shot available for immunocompromised people

Those with compromised immune systems who are at increased risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 are now eligible to receive a fourth dose of the vaccine, McClatchy News reported, citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fourth “booster” stands to offer extra protection to people with weakened immune systems, who may not have developed as robust of an antibody response to the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Adults who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” and who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get a fourth dose at least six months after receiving their third dose, the CDC said. Those who rolled up their sleeves for the J&J vaccine can get a single booster shot of the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least two months after the first dose.

