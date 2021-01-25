Covid vaccine hubs in London forced to shut for days and redirect vulnerable residents due to shortage of jabs
Vaccine centres in London are being forced to close their doors for days at a time because of a shortage of jabs, the Standard can reveal.
Two hubs in Harrow are being forced to send vaccinators and volunteers home and redirect vulnerable elderly residents miles across the borough.
Today one of the borough’s MPs called for the problem to be solved “as a matter of urgency” as fears grew that a lack of co-ordination by NHS England had left London at the bottom of the national roll-out.
Sources involved in the vaccine delivery said the Byron Hall site had to close last night after running out of supplies and a second site, Tithe Farm, expects to close at lunchtime tomorrow.
Both are able to deliver 600-650 jabs a day but neither expects to receive further supplies until Friday. Tithe Farm had already been closed for four days last week. An insider said: “When nurses are willing to give up their time to do this job, it seems a bit of a slap in the face.”
Another said: “Tithe Farm will run out of vaccines by Tuesday lunchtime and not have any more until Friday. I think we will get 800 on Friday. They will last until Saturday.” It is understood that a third hub, The Hive at Barnet Football Club, has so many vaccines that it has been running walk-in clinics and offering jabs to younger people in a bid to ensure none are wasted.
London continues to lag behind the rest of the country for vaccine roll-out, with 10.7 per cent of the England-wide total of 5.9 million having been given in the capital. NHS England figures last night showed 641,577 jabs, including 55,018 second doses, had been administered in London.
It came as experts warned the Kent strain of the virus could be “significantly more risky”. Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Good Morning Britain: “There’s pretty good evidence that this new variant does cause a higher fatality rate. There is pretty good evidence that this new strain is significantly more risky than the old strain.”
Read More
Schools reopening row as lockdown ‘could start easing next month’
Fears over care home staff who refuse the vaccine
Cats and dogs may need their own Covid vaccine, scientists suggest
Minister says there is ‘much more to do’ as 6.3 million receive jab