Covid vaccine: Who will be given it first in the UK?

Since the start of the pandemic, the Covid-19 vaccine has been placed on a pedestal as marking the end of the coronavirus and the best hope of returning us to our pre-virus lives, without the need for continued social distancing and lockdown measures.

There are now more than 170 official vaccine trials being tracked globally by the World Health Organisation, with the Imperial College and Oxford University teams representing the British efforts. But most of the international trials are still in the preclinical stages of testing (meaning they have not yet been given the green light to test on humans).

On 9 November, Pfizer announced that its vaccine had been found to be 90 per cent effective in preventing people from getting the virus. Only 94 of 43,538 participants in the trial developed coronavirus and no serious safety concerns were reported.

Previously experts have warned that despite optimism about the jab’s prospects, the timeline will be longer than we might hope. On 22 August, Professor Chris Witty said he would be “surprised” if it was available before the end of winter, and certainly not this side of christmas, estimating 12 months from now would be more reasonable. Although by no means a guarantee.

Writing for The Lancet last month, Kate Bingham, head of the vaccine task force, herself cautioned against “over-optimism” and hinted that there’s also a possibility that any vaccine “might not work for everyone”.

In spite of this, Johnson and others have still lauded the vaccine as the “cavalry” that will ride over the hill to save us and news from the Pfizer trial will be cause for optimism for lots of people.

But when the vaccine is rolled out, will it be available to everyone right away or will some people face a much longer wait to return to normal life?

Who will get the vaccine first?

Given a vaccine has been framed as a society-wide solution; that many polls have asked people if they would have it (1 in 6 would refuse); and building up herd immunity through vaccination requires large uptake, it is logical you would conclude everyone will be given the vaccine.

But Bingham said in October that it is “misguided” to presume everyone will be vaccinated.

She told the Financial Times (FT) that only half of the 67 million people in Britain will get it. “People keep talking about time to vaccinate the whole population but that is misguided,” she said. “We’re not fundamentally using the vaccine to create population immunity.”

Instead, Bingham said, the vaccine will be for people over the age of 50, focusing on “health workers, care home workers and the vulnerable,” she said. And it will definitely be adult only, with no one under the age of 18 getting the vaccine.

On 6 October, Mr Johnson corroborated Bingham’s comments, telling reporters: “Clearly the priority for a vaccine will be those who are the most vulnerable groups...that’s how you would start.”

Downing Street also confirmed it would follow advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on which groups should be given the vaccine first.

In a document published on 25 September, the JCVI laid out “interim advice” to facilitate the planning of a proposed vaccine rollout, whenever that might happen. It devised a priority list of demographics that could be used to assess who would need the vaccine earliest in a multi-stage deployment over months, or even years. Although it did caveat the list was subject to change.

It said: “This advice assumes availability of a vaccine which is safe and effective in all age groups and has a moderate impact on transmission.” And said they had agreed that a simple age-based programme would be easiest to deliver and better uptake.

Older adults resident in a care home and care home workers Those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers Those 75 years of age and over Those 70 years of age and over Those 65 years of age and over High-risk adults under 65 years of age Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age All those 60 years of age and over All those 55 years of age and over All those 50 years of age and over Rest of the population (priority to be determined)

The JCVI says as more evidence emerges this list could change, and order of priority could shift.

“Any programme will need to ensure every effort is made to get good coverage in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups, in areas of higher socio-economic deprivation, and in areas with outbreaks or high levels of community transmission,” it adds.

Who will not get the vaccine?

Not only did Bingham say that the vaccine needed to be prioritised for older people, but she went further and said giving it to younger, healthy people, who have less severe outcomes from Covid-19, could “cause them freak harm”, potentially tipping the scales towards greater risk than benefit from doing so.

