COVID Vaccine: Dry Run in All States Today, 116 Districts Covered

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration is being conducted in all states and Union Territories on Saturday, 2 January. According to the Health Ministry, the dry run is being carried out across 259 sites in 116 districts

The objectives of the dry run are to "assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) application in field environment, test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation," the government had stated.

The activity will also focus on areas with difficult terrain and regions with poor logistical support.

Earlier on 28 and 29 December, a dry run was conducted in the states of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, with all the partaking states expressing satisfaction regarding the operational approach and the aid of IT platforms to ensure transparency and monitoring of inoculation processes.

‘Let Us Attempt to Implement as a Real Exercise’: Health Minister

According to the Health Ministry, one of the important aspects that will be considered in the dry run is the "management of any possible adverse events following immunisation."

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will be overseeing the dry run in Delhi. "Let us attempt to implement it as a real exercise with attention to the minute detail. Proper coordination will go a long way in building mutual understanding, so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also be attending the dry run at the Maternity and Child Welfare (MCW) Centre in Daryaganj, Delhi, reported ANI.

According to the government, as many as 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for the eventual administering of the vaccine across states.

Oxford Vaccine Gets Expert Panel ‘Nod’, Final Call by DCGI

The dry run comes a day after several reports indicated that an expert panel has given a conditional nod to Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The recommendation now goes to the regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), which will give the final approval.

If this happens, it will be the first novel coronavirus vaccine to get emergency use approval in India. India will also become the second country to approve the Oxford vaccine after UK.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) requests of coronavirus vaccines by SII and Bharat Biotech on Friday.

According to reports, Bharat Biotech was asked to speed up recruitment for its phase 3 clinical trials.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

