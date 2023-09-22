Are COVID vaccine concerns impacting flu-shot rates? Here's what the data says.

A patient reaches out her hand as she talks with Medical Assistant Stephanie Hawk during a flu vaccination drive through clinic at the St. Joseph's/Candler Good Samaritan Clinic in Garden City.

As flu season ramps up, public health officials are urging everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated.

Less than half of all US adults received their flu vaccine last flu season (47.4%), but that rate is slightly higher compared to the same time in March a year prior (45.4%).

Vaccination is vital to protect individuals, communities and to avoid burdening already overtaxed health care systems. Last season, people vaccinated against the flu were about 40% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized because of flu illness or related complications, according to preliminary estimates from the CDC.

While vaccine rates of adults remained steady during the ongoing pandemic, this rate faltered among other people in other age ranges.

Pregnant people and kids see a decline in vaccination rates

Flu vaccination protection among pregnant people is down more than 16 percentage points since 2020, according to CDC data.

As of spring 2023, 48.9% of pregnant people were protected against the flu, compared to 65.5% during the beginning of the pandemic.

Among kids younger than 18, the rate of flu vaccination was roughly 55% as of April 2023, down from 62% at the start of the pandemic.

Older patients continue to have higher vaccination rates

Almost 75% of adults 65 and older were protected against the flu as of last spring.

A little over 50% of all adults aged 50 to 64 were vaccinated against the flu,

While only 36% of adults aged 18 to 49 received a flu vaccine.

Flu vaccination coverage for adults 65 and older is higher compared to their coverage at the same time last year.

How have COVID vaccine rates changed?

When the COVID-19 vaccination first became available to the public in early 2021, about 80% of adults received their initial series of vaccinations, according to the CDC. Only 20% of adults got last year’s COVID-19 booster vaccine.

What causes vaccine skepticism?

Helen Maser, a Walgreens pharmacist based in New York said people may have reservations about getting vaccinated because of the fear of the unknown: “It's all about education. People are afraid of what they don't know,” said Maser. “If you come and ask a question, we can give you the knowledge, so you can make a good decision based on your own personal care that empowers you to take care of yourself and your family.”

A UCLA study from 2022 found that adult flu vaccination rates dropped in the same states that had low rates of COVID-19 vaccination. The study’s findings suggest factors that cause low COVID-19 vaccine rates such as mistrust in the vaccine, concerns about side effects and a lack of trust in government are connected to declines in flu vaccine rates, compared to pre-pandemic years.

Widespread online misinformation about the coronavirus and the vaccine caused many Americans to distrust public health expert’s recommendations on getting vaccinated. Some government officials have even contradicted the CDC, refusing to endorse the updated COVID booster shots, leading to more mistrust.

How can I prepare for flu season?

September and October remain the best times for most people to get their flu vaccine, according to the CDC.

Vaccination should continue after October and throughout the given flu season since “influenza activity might not occur in certain communities until February, March, or later.” The CDC also recommends vaccination "as long as flu viruses pose a threat."

It is safe to get a flu and COVID-19 shot at the same time, experts say. The two were often administered simultaneously during the last two flu seasons.

