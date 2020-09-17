COVID Vaccine to Be Available by Start of Next Year: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, 17 September, said that the coronavirus vaccine will be made available in the country by the start of next year. The remarks come at a time when India is recording more than 50 lakh cases and people are awaiting the vaccine with bated breath.

"“Just like other countries, India is also making efforts. Three vaccines candidates are in different phases. Under Prime Minister’s guidance, an expert group is looking at it and there is advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the start of next year a vaccine will be available in India.” " - Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in Rajya Sabha

Two indigenous vaccines by Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed phase 1. Serum Institute of India (SII) has again commenced the trials after getting clearance from the Drug Controller General of India.

Also Read: Russia to Supply 100M Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to Dr Reddy’s

India is the manufacturing partner of the vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed jointly by the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute's and AstraZeneca. The Pune-based firm, SII, is looking after the trials at 17 trial sites across India.

Besides this, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered out of India, have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on 11 August.

"On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic," said a statement from the fund.

Also Read: Serum Institute Gets Nod to Resume Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.COVID Vaccine to Be Available by Start of Next Year: Harsh VardhanIndia Records Spike of Over 97K COVID Cases, Death Toll Passes 83K . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.