Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine approved for UK use

Nicholas Cecil and Ross Lydall
·6 min read
&lt;p&gt;Approved: Pfizer&#39;s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Approved: Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine

(AP)

A Covid-19 jab has been approved in Britain, ministers announced today.

Britain’s medicines regulator gave the go-ahead for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The UK is believed to be the first country in the world to give such approval and it will be available across the country from next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News said: “This is fantastic news.

“We will have it ready early next week.

“From early next week, we will start the programme of vaccinating people against Covid-19 here in this country,” with 800,000 doses set to arrive next week.

Fifty hospitals across England are waiting to receive the vaccine, he added, which is being manufactured in Belgium.

Big vaccination centres will be set up and a community roll-out will involve GPs and pharmacists.

Several million of the Pfizer jabs are expected to be delivered to the UK before Christmas, with the armed forces involved in the logistics of distributing the vaccine.

Trials have shown it to be more than 90 per cent effective but it has to be stored at minus 70 degrees C so is not the easiest vaccine to use.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is also considering whether to give approval to a vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca which does not have to be stored at minus 70 and so would be easier to use.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford jabs.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.

“This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will shortly also publish its latest advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.

“To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.”

The Government has secured 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with around five million possibly due in the UK by the end of the year.

Patients need two doses, 21 days apart, meaning not enough shots have been secured for the entire UK population.

In a day of great hope after so many grim months of the Covid pandemic, Mr Hancock tweeted: “Help is on its way.

“The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

“The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.

“The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”

Work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure that NHS staff are ready to start delivering jabs to the most vulnerable, as well as health and care workers, as a priority.

The NHS Nightingale Hospitals, including reportedly the ExCel Centre in East London, have also been earmarked as sites for mass vaccination clinics - among other uses.

In addition, NHS leaders have said there will be “roving teams” deployed to vaccinate care home residents and workers.

The JCVI has examined data on who suffers the worst outcomes from coronavirus and who is at highest risk of death.

Its interim guidance says the order of priority should be older adults in a care home and care home workers, all those who are 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers, all those who are 75 years of age and over, all those who are 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals, excluding pregnant women and those under 18 years of age, all those who are 65 years of age and over, adults aged 18 to 65 years in an at-risk group, and then going down the age groups.

Mr Hancock appealed to people to keep following social distancing and self-isolation rules, warning the country still had to get through a “difficult winter”.

But he told BBC Breakfast: “From spring onwards, things are going to get better.

“We are going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy.”

He urged people to “come forward” to have the jab, when invited by the NHS, and emphasised the bulk of the vaccination programme would take place next year.

The UK has secured access to 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, Some 30 million doses from Janssen, 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 60 million doses of a vaccine being developed by Valneva, 60 million doses of protein adjuvant vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur and seven million doses of the jab on offer from Moderna in the US.

Pfizer/BioNTech is making its vaccine available not-for-profit.

According to reports, the Moderna vaccine could cost about 38 dollars (£28) per dose and the Pfizer candidate could cost around 20 dollars (£15).

Researchers suggest the Oxford vaccine could be relatively cheap to produce, with some reports indicating it could be about £3 per dose.

AstraZeneca said it will not sell it for a profit, so it can be available to all countries.

Vaccines normally take years to develop, however, scientists have produced several within months.

Regulators have also been provided with details of trials as they have been carried out to stop a delay in approving the vaccines.

It means a process, which normally takes months, has been condensed into weeks.

Britain passed emergency laws so the MHRA could approve vaccines at speed, rather than the EU regulator which is expected to take several more weeks to do so, a fact being trumpeted by Brexiteers.

Vaccines herald an end to the epidemic, which has claimed so many lives.

Figures yesterday showed a further 13,430 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK while a further 603 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test - taking the total by that measure to 59,051.

Read More

Covid vaccination to start in UK next week as new tier system begins

Who will get the Pfizer Covid vaccine first and when can I get it?

‘Great day for science’: Covid vaccine ‘more than 90% effective’

You WON’T need vaccine passport to visit the pub

Moderna seeks approval for vaccine after results show 94% efficacy

Home-grown Oxford vaccine ‘up to 90% effective’ and ‘here next month’

Latest Stories

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • How will the Raptors adapt following a second offseason of losses?

    What to expect from the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21 after another summer of losses.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Bobby Webster on Terence Davis: ‘We have to go with our relationship'

    Bobby Webster updates on the Terence Davis investigation and why the Raptors decided to bring the 23-year-old to training camp in Tampa Bay.

  • Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis out 'until at least January' following right knee surgery

    Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle provided a little more clarity on Kristaps Porzingis’ health status following surgery in October to repair a later meniscus tear in his right knee.

  • Report: Delay of 2020 Tokyo Olympics cost $3 billion

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were already the most expensive of all time.

  • Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss

    Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Kyle Shanahan calls Arizona 'the best scenario,' vows to get back to Bay Area as soon as possible

    "I don’t care what happens, we’re not going to spend Christmas without our families."

  • Mets sign Trevor May | FastCast

    The Mets reportedly sign Trevor May to a two-year deal, plus the Royals officially sign Mike Minor in this edition of FastCast

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • College football Week 14 betting primer: What’s the best play in Alabama vs. LSU?

    In a normal year, this would be conference championship week. But because of the pandemic, there are still two more full weekends of regular season action.