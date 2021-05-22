Covid vaccinations pass the 50 million mark in England as bookings open up for 32 and 33-year-olds

A nurse prepares the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

More than 50 million Covid-19 vaccination doses have been given in England, latest figures show.

A total of 50,246,402 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and May 21, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 563,468 on the previous day.

NHS England said 31,546,846 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 192,008 on the previous day, while 18,699,556 were a second dose, an increase of 371,460.

Of that 50 million, around 6.3 million were given in London with more than 4 million being first doses.

The figures were released as the NHS opened bookings for people aged 32 and 33.

NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “Today, the biggest NHS vaccination programme in history hits another milestone as we pass 50 million life-saving jabs delivered across England.

“Over four fifths of people in their forties and over half of people aged 35-39 have now had their first jab, and today we’re extending the offer to 33 year olds.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed it as “an incredible step forward in the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history”.

He said: “This is truly a testament to the heroic work of our amazing NHS and care staff, volunteers and local authorities across the country who have helped deliver over 50 million jabs at lightning speed across England, keeping us on track to offer a vaccine to everyone by July.

“The vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and you are far less likely to get symptoms or be admitted to hospital if you get the jab. Please come forward when you get the offer and join the millions of others who are now protected from this terrible virus.”

