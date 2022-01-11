COVID updates: California expects record hospital tally; schools pause some activities

Michael McGough
·8 min read

California again set new all-time records for COVID-19 transmission Tuesday, as state leaders and health officials brace for the omicron variant to produce one of the most brutal stretches of the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health in a daily update reported more than 143,000 new cases, pushing the state’s seven-day average to nearly 67,000 cases (166 per 100,000 residents), an all-time high. CDPH reported test positivity at 22.4%, also a record.

The state had 11,815 COVID-positive patients in hospital beds Monday, CDPH said Tuesday. The count has increased by between 350 and 825 patients each of the past 15 days, state data show, as the pace of new admissions far exceeds releases.

The state had about 6,200 hospitalized with the virus on New Year’s Day. More than 1,800 are now in intensive care units, up from 1,200 on Jan. 1.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said state health officials expect California to reach record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations by early February, breaking the record of 21,983 patients set in January 2021. California has about 74,000 licensed hospital beds.

According to Newsom, state data show about 4.5% of those infected with omicron end up hospitalized, which is a smaller proportion than with the delta variant. But with California’s case rate already extremely high and still climbing, the volume of patients may put “tremendous strain on our hospital system,” Newsom said.

Unions, Newsom react to rules for asymptomatic health workers

Over the weekend, CDPH in a letter to hospitals and skilled nursing homes statewide said health care personnel who test positive for or are exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can return to work immediately, without any quarantine or isolation period.

State health officials called it a necessary step to address serious staff shortages at hospitals. The guidance lasts through Feb. 1.

The decision drew immediate condemnation from unions representing health care workers, who say the rule will prove dangerous for both health care personnel and patients.

“We want to care for our patients and see them get better – not potentially infect them,” said Cathy Kennedy, a registered nurse and president of the California Nurses Association. “Sending nurses and other health care workers back to work while infected is dangerous. If we get sick, who will be left to care for our patients and community?”

Asked about the guidance during a Monday news conference unveiling his 2022-23 budget plan, Newsom responded: “It’s called dealing with reality.”

The governor said California has also contracted 2,250 workers to supplement hospital staff across the state and looks to add more in the coming weeks.

Officials with UC Davis Health and Kaiser Permanente in responses to The Sacramento Bee on Monday said they were still reviewing the new guidance. Dignity Health officials said they “may need to adopt this approach in the coming days and weeks” depending on staff shortages. Sutter Health did not reply.

Outbreaks reported at nursing homes

Fifty-seven of the state’s more than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities had at least 11 active COVID-19 cases among residents as of Sunday, and more than 250 facilities had at least 11 active employee infections, according to a CDPH data dashboard.

Most of the recent resident outbreaks have come at facilities in Southern California and the Bay Area.

Sacramento-area skilled nursing outbreaks include The Pines at Placerville, a 99-bed facility in El Dorado County, which on its website reported having 32 residents with COVID-19 in its coronavirus isolation unit as of Sunday plus 12 staff members testing positive in the past month; and 205-bed Westview Healthcare Center in Auburn, which had 19 COVID-positive residents in isolation Sunday and has had 30 employees test positive in the past month.

Across all facilities statewide, the seven-day average for cases among skilled nursing residents has increased from 38 cases the week ending Dec. 26 to 137 the week of Jan. 2 and 234 the week of Jan. 6.

The case rate at skilled nursing homes has already grown nearly six times higher than the peak of summer’s delta variant surge, which topped out at about 40 statewide cases per day.

Sacramento City Unified pauses some activities

The Sacramento City Unified School District announced late Monday in an email to families that it was temporarily pausing some extracurricular activities. Those include field trips; activities “that are not part of a structured group or cohort” such as dances, rallies and food fairs; and “non-essential tournaments,” including those competitions that are not part of a playoff.

However, activities where defined cohorts of students take part can continue. Those include athletics, band and orchestra, and “other club activities,” according to the email.

The district on its COVID-19 dashboard reported 322 active cases on Tuesday morning.

The San Juan Unified School District has 1,838 total student cases; that’s a jump of roughly 1,300 cases since a week ago. Elk Grove Unified is reporting 237 active cases and a case rate of 108 per 100,000.

Los Rios Community College District to start virtually

The Los Rios Community College District announced Monday it will begin the spring semester with most classes held remotely due to “skyrocketing” COVID-19 cases in the Sacramento region, joining most of the state’s public universities in doing so.

American River College, Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College and Sacramento City College will all go to remote learning when the semester starts Jan. 15 and stay on a virtual basis through at least Jan. 31.

A limited number of career education programs that can’t be conducted online will continue to be held in-person, district officials said.

Los Rios since October has required full vaccination to attend classes in-person, and officials on Monday said they expect the district to require booster shots within the next few weeks.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers

Sacramento County has recorded 197,718 total lab-confirmed cases and 2,571 deaths from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic, according to local health officials.

The county on Monday added close to 10,000 new confirmed cases from the past three days, jolting the daily case rate to a record-smashing 147 per 100,000 residents. The local health office in its previous update Friday had reported the case rate at 101 per 100,000.

Prior to the omicron surge, Sacramento’s highest case rate had been 63.6, set in December 2020.

According to CDPH, Sacramento County’s latest test positivity rate is 23.5%.

County hospitals were treating 464 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 276 one week earlier. The ICU total increased to 89 from 57.

Placer County has tallied 57,741 cases and 498 virus deaths to date, last updated Monday.

Local health officials last reported the daily case rate at 51.9 per 100,000 for the week ending Dec. 29.

Placer’s positivity rate is 23.4%, according to CDPH.

Placer County hospitals had 208 COVID-positive patients Monday, up from 137 one week earlier. The ICU increased to 29 from 24.

Yolo County has confirmed 24,788 infections and 266 deaths from COVID-19, last updated Monday.

The county’s latest reported case rate is 32.3 per 100,000, for the week ending Jan. 5.

CDPH reports Yolo County’s positivity rate at 8.5%, among the state’s lowest.

Yolo County hospitals were treating seven patients with COVID-19 on Monday, down from 11 one week earlier. The ICU total dropped from three to one.

El Dorado County has reported 19,858 cumulative cases and 175 deaths from COVID-19, last updated Monday.

El Dorado’s latest reported case rate, for the week ending Jan. 3, was 80 per 100,000, expanding on an all-time record.

The county had a positivity rate of 23.7%, CDPH reported Tuesday.

Hospitals in El Dorado County had 16 COVID-positive patients Monday, up from 13 a week earlier. Two were in intensive care, down from six a week earlier.

Sutter County has recorded 16,441 cases and 203 deaths, and Yuba County has recorded 12,627 cases with 90 deaths, according to a Monday update from the bi-county health office.

CDPH reported Sutter County at 63 daily cases per 100,000 and Yuba County at 68 per 100,000 as of Tuesday.

Positivity was 28.9% in Sutter and 28.6% in Sutter, ranking seventh- and eighth-highest, respectively, among California’s 58 counties, according to CDPH.

The lone hospital serving Yuba and Sutter counties, Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville, as of Monday had 48 patients with confirmed COVID-19, more than double its total of 23 one week earlier. Seven were in the ICU, up from six.

The Bee’s Rosalio Ahumada, Cathie Anderson, Sophia Bollag, Lara Korte and Ryan Lillis contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Nick Nurse discusses the growth in Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse comments on the level that Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet are playing at, working with Siakam on becoming a non-traditional big and&nbsp; how the tandem of Scottie Barnes and Siakam have complemented each other in backup point guard minutes.