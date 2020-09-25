Covid: Uncertainty as industries miss out on job support

a pub in Soho 23 Sept 2020, the day new restrictions were announced

Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are facing further uncertainty after missing out on help in the chancellor's new emergency jobs scheme.

The hospitality, live events and night-time industries have expressed concern, as have those on zero-hours contracts.

Rishi Sunak has said employees must be in ''viable" jobs to benefit from the wage top-up scheme.

This means people working in industries currently closed - such as nightclubs - may lose out as there isn't any work.

Mr Sunak said he hoped the new plan, announced on Thursday, would "benefit large numbers", but warned the government "can't save every job".

The Job Support Scheme will replace furlough and last for six months, starting in November.

Under the scheme, if bosses bring back workers part time, the government will help top up their wages with employers to at least three-quarters of their full-time pay.

But only staff who can work at least a third of their normal hours will be eligible for the scheme.

The plan to try to stop mass lay-offs was announced after the government introduced further measures to tackle a rise in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, drinkers in England and Wales faced the first evening of earlier closing times for hospitality venues. Similar measures will be introduced in Scotland later on Friday.

It came as the government announced the UK had recorded 6,634 new coronavirus cases - the highest daily figure since mass testing began. Another 40 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

'Terrifying'

While many in affected industries welcome the government's effort to save jobs and an extension of the cut in VAT, they feel the increased virus restrictions will put the brakes on recovery and prevent them from earning enough money to stay afloat and take advantage of the government's measures.

Lisa organises events in a hotel and has been furloughed, along with her partner. She was hoping she would go back to her part-time job in October, if companies started booking Christmas parties.

However, she is worried the 22:00 curfew, announced earlier this week, for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues will scupper any Christmas business.

She is not sure whether her employer will bring her back under this new scheme.

"It is worrying for anyone who works in events. I've worked in hospitality since I was 16 - but now it is terrifying," she told the BBC.

"I can understand what Sunak is trying to do but it is difficult for us."

Lisa's concerns are reflected throughout the hospitality and live events industry.

"There's simply no work to return to, with demand drying up in line with social distancing measures," said Peter Heath, managing director of the Professional Lighting and Sound Association.

"As a result, the majority of businesses in our sector will not be able to generate sufficient revenue to support their contribution towards employees' salaries, nor will they be able to contract the huge self-employed community the events industry has become so dependent upon."

Nightclubs in particular feel aggrieved by the idea of help only going to businesses considered "viable".

They have been closed since the end of March and say it is unfair they should be penalised because they have been obeying government regulations.

"The situation is simple - because we are closed none of the Job Support Scheme extension is helpful to us," said Peter Marks, boss of the Deltic group, which runs 53 nightclubs across the UK, employing 4,000 people.