Covid: UK records highest daily death toll since start of pandemic
The UK has reported a further 1,325 deaths from coronavirus, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.
It surpassed the previous record of 1,224 fatalities, which was set during the first wave of Covid on 21 April 2020, and brings the official government total to 79,833.
A further 68,053 new cases - also the highest ever figure for a single day during the outbreak - were reported by the Department of Health and Social Care, taking the UK total up to 2,957,472.
The new data was published as scientists estimated the rate of transmission has increased across the country, with the R number now estimated to be between 1 and 1.4.
Senior government officials are worried there could now be up to 150,000 infections daily meaning the prevalence of the virus in the community is much more widespread than it was in the first wave. Scientists are worried this could mean only a slow gradual decline in infections and deaths and a risk the situation could plateau.
This could mean that even with the vaccination programme restrictions may have to remain in place longer.
London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in the capital because hospitals are “at risk of being overwhelmed”, with beds likely to run out within the next two weeks.
He also declared the virus was “out of control” and said that as many as one in 30 people now have Covid-19 in some parts of the capital.
Hospitals across London have been forced to open up extra beds in operating theatres and other wards with more than 7,000 Covid patients in beds across the capital. In some hospitals more than half of all beds are taken up by coronavirus patients.
The latest case and death figures contain some deaths that took place over the Christmas and New Year period due to a lag in reporting recent data.
Separate figures kept by the UK’s statistics agencies show that there were 82,624 deaths with Covid mentioned as a cause as of 18 December, which when added to more recent data suggests there have now been 95,000 deaths involving Covid-19. The government’s official death toll of 79,833 relates to those who died within 28 days of a positive test.
Nearly 1.3m people had been vaccinated by 3 January, according to official figures, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs.
A third vaccine, from US biotech firm Moderna, has now approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
