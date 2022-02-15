Covid: UK records 234 deaths and 46,186 cases

(PA)

The UK reported 46,186 Covid cases and 234 deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest daily figures.

It is up slightly on Monday’s tally of 41,648 but significantly below the 66,183 infections recorded a week ago.

The rise in cases brings the total number to 18,393,951, while a total of 159,839 Britons have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 52,522,201 first doses of the Covid vaccine had been delivered in the UK by February 14.

Some 48,777,079 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 18,172.

And a further 32,050 booster vaccine doses were given - meaning 37,818,285 Britons have received a third jab.

Covid cases are continuing to fall across the UK as the Omicron wave recedes, with just 14 of Britain’s 377 local authorities seeing a rise in cases in the week up to February 11.

London continues to have some of the lowest infection rates in England, with Barking and Dagenham currently the capital’s least infected borough with 400.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The borough of Havering is not far behind on 401.7, followed by Enfield on 404.1.

The Shetland Islands in Scotland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 458 cases in the seven days to February 11 – the equivalent of 2,002.6 per 100,000 people.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that registered deaths involving Covid in England fell for the second week in a row, suggesting the peak may have passed.

A total of 1,242 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending February 4 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is down 10 per cent on the previous seven days and is the second consecutive week-on-week fall.