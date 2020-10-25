Covid news - live: Doctors warn NHS will ‘struggle to cope’ over winter, as Fauci says vaccine verdict could come next month

The decision on whether families can gather in large groups over Christmas cannot yet be made, a government minister suggested this morning despite the prime minister’s “ambition”.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, said it was “too early to tell” if big family get-togethers would be allowed this year, in an appearance on Times Radio.

Meanwhile, the Welsh government will review how the ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items during the firebreak lockdown is working to ensure “common sense is applied”, first minister Mark Drakeford said.