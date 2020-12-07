Covid UK news – live: Vaccine arrives in hospitals as majority of over 80s not to receive jab til 2021

A pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services takes delivery at Croydon University Hospital in Croydon of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccinations to be delivered to the area (PA)

A coronavirus vaccine has arrived in UK hospitals to be used for the first time in the battle against the virus in the country - as health officials say many of the most vulnerable will not receive the immunisation until 2021.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the distribution of the vaccine would be a “marathon not a sprint”, while Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said people need to “hang fire” and be assured they have not been forgotten if they have not received a letter or a phone call about the jab.

“I don’t think people should expect anything over the next few days” Mr Hopson said, “because the reality is, as I said, that for the vast, vast, vast majority of people this will be done in January, February, March.

“And the one thing that we don’t want people to get anxious about or concerned about is ‘Where’s my letter?’ in December.”

He added: “People really shouldn’t worry if they’re over 80 and they haven’t had a letter".