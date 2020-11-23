Covid UK news – live: Mass testing and tiers to replace lockdown as Boris Johnson to announce Christmas plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Westminster Abbey after attending a service to mark Armistice Day on November 11, 2020 in London, England. Johnson’s government is set to announce a strengthened tier system to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new strengthened three-tier system for the UK as the country prepares to ease out of lockdown starting 2 December.

On Monday, the prime minister is set to provide an outlook of what the weeks ahead will be like, with some restrictions on pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and gyms expected to relax.

Some aspects of the tier system are expected to introduce tougher rules, however, the previous 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants is expected to be loosened, while shops and services that have remained closed during lockdown will be allowed to open again.

Mr Johnson is also expected to announce plans for mass testing in all tier three areas, with rapid testing carried out with military support expected to expand under the system.

Testing is also expected to be introduced for care home visitors across the country to allow residents to receive at least two visitors who can be tested twice a week.

For many home care residents, this will mean being able to spend time with loved ones for the first time in a long time.