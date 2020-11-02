Covid news – live: Boris Johnson defends lockdown delay and claims rapid tests will defeat virus by spring

Boris Johnson has defended the delay in implementing a second national lockdown as he addressed MPs in the House of Commons today.

The prime minister rejected suggestions the UK had been slower than its European counterparts in imposing measures to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

He claimed his government had reacted quicker than France did when at the same level of infections and deaths.

Mr Johnson also told MPs he believed rapid turnaround tests coupled with advances in technology and medicine would see the virus defeated by spring 2021.