Covid UK news — live: Work from home advice ‘to stay after lockdown’ as over-18s invited to book vaccines

(PA)

The government will not tell workers that they should return to offices when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are expected to be lifted next month, according to a report, in a major shift in policy from last year.

Although ministers pushed for a return to offices last summer, The Guardian has reported government sources as saying that companies will not be told where their employees should work.

“The message we are hearing from business is not demanding a return, there is no pressure from that direction,” a source told the newspaper, adding that the pandemic had made workers “reappraise how they balance their lives”.

It came as all people aged 18 and over in England were made eligible to book their first Covid-19 jab this morning.

Boris Johnson said that being able to offer a jab to all adults less than 200 days after the vaccination campaign had been launched was one of the UK’s “greatest collective achievements”.

Read More

Covid: Third wave has begun and new lockdown curbs ‘not impossible’, government advisers warn

New symptoms of Delta variant of Covid reported

Where in the UK is the Delta variant spreading most rapidly?

Analysis: Delta variant’s advance meant delaying end of lockdown was inevitable