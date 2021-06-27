Coronavirus UK news - live: Khan ‘hopeful’ of 19 July reopening while daily cases continue to rise

Members of the public at a Covid testing centre in Cumbria, UK (AFP via Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan has said London will “hopefully” reopen fully on 19 July, and that he was “reassured” by Wembley hosting the Euro 2020 finals in a fortnight, despite a rise in Covid infections.

During an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday, Mr Khan said although cases were rising, the delay to reopening would allow for more Londoners to be protected from the “consequences” of Covid before that day.

He also called for people to “please, please, please” join the rising number of people receiving jabs this weekend, as stadiums and shopping centres take part in a walk-in “grab a jab” initiative.

Across the UK, half of all adults aged 18 to 29 will have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday in England - three weeks after appointments were opened up to under 30s.

The UK has also surpassed a half million milestone for Covid test sequencing, with more than 500,000 positive Covid tests genomically sequenced by British scientists.

On Sunday, the UK said it has accounted for almost 50 per cent of all sequencing for Covid variants carried out worldwide, allowing officials to — theoretically — get ahead of variants such as Alpha and Delta.

Amid fears of a third wave of Covid, the UK on Saturday recorded 18,270 infections - its highest figure in four months, and a 20 per cent rise on Friday. A further 28 additional deaths were recorded, bring the country’s toll to 128,089.