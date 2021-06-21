Covid UK news - live: Fourth lockdown not ruled out, minister says as ‘measures could be reimposed’

The UK could see yet another winter lockdown (AFP via Getty Images)

A cabinet minister has said that another Covid-19 lockdown cannot be ruled out this winter after Dr Susan Hopkins said that a fourth lockdown may be necessary to control the virus.

Dr Hopkins, the director for Covid-19 at Public Health England, told The Andrew Marr Show: “We may have to do further lockdowns this winter, I can’t predict the future – it really depends on whether the hospitals start to become overwhelmed at some point.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that it is “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July. He highlighted how the government would “always err on the side of caution”.

Elsewhere, all adults in India can get a Covid-19 jab for free starting today as the central government implements its new vaccination strategy which was announced earlier this month.

In a policy reversal, prime minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government will procure 75 per cent of the stocks from manufacturers and would allocate to states while 25 per cent could be purchased by private hospitals to be sold for those willing to pay for the jab.