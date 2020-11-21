Covid UK news live - Expect lockdown restrictions into new year, says NHS chief

(AP)

The deputy chief executive of NHS Providers has said she expects the lockdown to continue into the new year to get the UK through the “hump of winter-meets-coronavirus”.

Saffron Cordery warned it is too early to think about easing coronavirus restrictions because a drop in infection rates in parts of the country has not yet translated into a drop in hospital admissions.

“There is a lag in the spread reducing in the community and it actually reducing in terms of hospital admissions, because when someone contracts coronavirus it would probably be 10 days to two weeks before the become a hospital admission,” she told BBC Breakfast.

Ms Cordery said the reproduction number – the R value – of Covid-19 was reducing most sharply in the areas that had the strictest lockdown measures before the English national lockdown was imposed, but that increases had been seen in the south and southwest.

“I think it would be really tempting to say ‘OK this lockdown is working, let’s lift all restrictions on 2 December and go back to where we were’, but I think that could put us in danger in terms both in controlling the spread of the virus and what it means for the NHS,” she said.

Ms Cordery also said there was “huge hope” of a vaccine among hospital staff, but warned against thinking “we can take our foot off the peddle”.

“We can’t, we need to hold on just a little while longer until all the elements are in place,” she said.

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, announced steps to allow a coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out in the UK next month.