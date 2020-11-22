Covid UK news – live: Sunak hints end of 10pm curfew, as England to enter stricter tier system after lockdown

(PA)

England will return to a tougher version of the regional three tiers of coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends next month, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson is expected to set out how people can see their family and friends at Christmas as part of his winter plan revealed to MPs on Monday.

Meanwhile, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has hinted that the government will review the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants in the upcoming review.