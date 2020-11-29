Covid UK news - live: England tiers could end in early February, Boris Johnson tells Tory rebels in climbdown

(PA)

Boris Johnson will offer MPs a second chance to vote on England’s tiered coronavirus restrictions early next year, with the legislation set to expire in February, in a climbdown designed to prevent a major Tory rebellion over the measures.

Some Conservative MPs have threatened to rebel in a crucial Commons vote on the restrictions next week after complaining about a lack of evidence to justify the tough rules in some areas.

However, the prime minister warned there would be “disastrous consequences” for the NHS without the introduction of the new system when the national lockdown ends next week.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he stressed that it was too early to relax restrictions, but said he believed Easter would mark a “real chance to return to something like life as normal”.

“We can't blow it now. We can't just throw it all away - not when freedom is in sight,” Mr Johnson said.