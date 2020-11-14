Covid news – live: Christmas plans under threat after Sage warning as Trump claims vaccine ready ‘in weeks’

Donald Trump gives an update on ‘Operation Warp Speed’ which could deliver a vaccine to US states ‘within weeks’ (AFP via Getty Images)

As the UK recorded more than 27,000 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, scientists say the reproduction rate of infections is stabilising across the UK.

However, scientists warn that returning to a tiered system over the Christmas period after lockdown will see a rise in infections.

A document from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), dated 4 November, said: "If England returns to the same application of the tiering system in place before November 5, then transmission will return to the same rate of increase as today."

Meanwhile, new data found that a fifth of adults broke coronavirus restrictions earlier this month through socialising outside their “bubble.”. This comes as church leaders across the country take legal action over the ban on public worship within the second lockdown restrictions.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has said that the coronavirus vaccine under Operation Warp Speed will be delivered to all states in the US “within weeks.”

In his first public address since Joe Biden was declared president-elect, Mr Trump singled out New York as the only state that would not receive the vaccine after the city’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he was enacting an independent review panel to analyse vaccine data.