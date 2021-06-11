Coronavirus news live: Delta variant ‘60% more infectious’ as ministers ‘consider 4 week lockdown exit delay’

(Getty Images)

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is around 60 per cent more infectious than the Alpha variant first identified in the UK, new Public Health England analysis suggests.

The analysis also suggests that cases of the Delta variant have trebled in a week in the UK, from 12,431 in the week to 3 June to 42,323. The variant now makes up for more than 90 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the UK, according to PHE.

The data comes as ministers reportedly consider delaying lifting all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June by up to 4 weeks.

According to The Times, the month-long extension is being considered in order to ensure businesses can plan for their full reopening with the certainty that they won’t be hit by more delays.

The government is set to share their final decision on whether or not remaining restrictions will be lifted on 21 June on Monday.

