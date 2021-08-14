Covid UK live: Holidaymakers charged up to four times for Covid tests

(PA)

Travellers are being charged up to four times the official advertised price for Covid tests, it has been revealed.

According to the Telegraph, companies are claiming they can provide tests for as little as £20, which puts them at the top of the Government’s list of certified travel test providers because they are the cheapest.

However, once the potential customer clicks on the firm’s website, they find the real prices are up to four times more than they initially claimed.

After being presented with this information on Friday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced a crackdown to remove any listings on the government website found to have misleading pricing.

The review will begin this weekend and those found at fault will be banned within 10 days.

10:21 , Leah Sinclair

Russia’s daily Covid-19 deaths hit a new record of 819 on Saturday, a day after Moscow’s health department reported the highest number of monthly deaths in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Russia’s daily coronavirus deaths are on the rise after infections peaked in July. Authorities blame the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

Moscow said late on Friday that the mortality rate in the city in July was 70 per cent higher than before the pandemic in 2019 and 60 per cent higher than in the same month last year.

A total of 17,237 deaths in Moscow in July is the highest monthly death toll since the pandemic began. Most of the excess deaths were caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Moscow health department said.

Russia reported 22,144 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. Daily cases have so far declined in August after the July peak.

Australia: NSW records 466 new cases

09:59 , Leah Sinclair

New South Wales reported a record 466 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, as Australia’s most populous state remained in tight lockdown.

“This is the largest jump we have seen in a night,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in Sydney. “It’s fair to say that we are extremely concerned about the situation that we’re in, in New South Wales.”

Officials warned the state’s infections could surge further in coming days as they reported four more people had died, taking the number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 42.

Of the new cases, at least 60 are people who spent time in the community while infectious, Ms Berejiklian said.

US approves extra dose of vaccine for vulnerable

09:58 , Leah Sinclair

The United States has authorised an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.

Emergency use authorisation for a third injection of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator.

“The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

The FDA said the additional dose was for solid organ transplant recipients or those with equivalent weakened immune systems.

Cost of travel tests from NHS Test and Trace to go down

08:58 , Leah Sinclair

The cost of travel tests from NHS Test and Trace for people who arrive from abroad into the UK is to be cut, the Health Department has said.

It is to go down from £88 to £68 for UK travellers who have come from green list countries, or those who have arrived from amber list countries and have been fully vaccinated.

The cost for people arriving from amber list countries who are not fully vaccinated is to go down from £170 to £136 for two tests.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said there will be a 10-day internal review starting this weekend of the pricing and standards of service from providers of the tests that are to be taken by those who have returned to England on days two and eight of their arrival from abroad.

08:56 , Leah Sinclair

Welcome to the Standard Coronavirus Live Blog on Saturday, August 14.