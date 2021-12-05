COVID: UK could see 'more stringent measures' in New Year after Christmas mixing, expert says

The UK could face "more stringent measures" after Christmas to counter the spread of the Omicron variant over the festive season, an expert has told Sky News.

Professor David Spiegelhalter said the emergence of Omicron in the UK was "appalling timing" as the next few weeks are "high risk" but the government "would like not to disrupt Christmas".

The University of Cambridge statistician warned: "What happens after Christmas is another matter.

"The travel restrictions are only going to slow things down a little, they're not going to stop it.

"In the New Year we're likely to see a lot of challenges and that could mean more stringent measures."

But although the UK is still waiting for real-world data on the new variant, Professor Spiegelhalter said that currently it does not appear to pose as much of a serious health risk.

"It doesn't look as if it's really severe if you get it," he said. "I think that's about all we can say at the moment."

He also praised the booster vaccines for "saving very large numbers of lives".

"It's a very strange situation we're in where cases in young people are going up, but cases in old people are coming down," he said.

"That's the booster effect - we are being saved by boosters essentially - they are extraordinarily effective."