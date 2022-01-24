COVID’s Turbo-Mutation Is Killing This Vax Dream, So What’s Next?

David Axe
·7 min read
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Two months after scientists in South Africa alerted the world to the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the global surge in infections resulting from the variant is finally subsiding.

To be clear, exhausted health-care workers in overcrowded hospitals are still fighting to save lives. But many epidemiologists are beginning to look ahead to a post-Omicron world.

The pandemic experts The Daily Beast spoke to were unanimous. Omicron is not the end. New variants–“lineages” is the scientific term–are coming. Worse, a host of entirely new coronaviruses lurk in animal populations and could make the leap to human beings at any time, seeding a whole new pandemic after or on top of COVID-19.

A new vaccine that works equally well against all lineages of SARS-CoV-2, as well as any future coronavirus, could blunt both. A “pan-coronavirus” vaccine is the holy grail of public health. Dozens of labs all over the world, including several in the U.S., are working overtime to develop one.

Why Omicron Is More Likely to Kill Americans

Scientists hope universal vaccines will hugely simplify global efforts to end the current pandemic and prevent the next one. Some insist it’s a better approach than trying to tailor vaccines for particular lineages. An Omicron-specific jab, for instance.

“We are going to have to come up with long-term vaccine solutions that don’t necessitate chasing the latest variant,” James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told The Daily Beast.

A pan-COVID vaccine gets ahead of the pathogen. Lineage-specific vaccines chase after it. Barton Haynes, an immunologist with Duke University’s Human Vaccine Institute, called the latter approach “whack-a-mole.” “Wait until something happens, then do something about it.”

The solution, Haynes told The Daily Beast, is “greater uptake of the vaccines we have and good use in the future of the vaccines being developed in the second generation of COVID vaccines–i.e., pan-coronavirus vaccines.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in late 2019, the priority was developing a vaccine for COVID-19. In one of most impressive feats of pharmaceutical development in world history, in roughly a year the world had access to several highly effective vaccines, including two using new messenger-RNA technology.

But uneven vaccine distribution, and entrenched anti-vax minorities in countries with easy access to the jabs, gave SARS-CoV-2 room to evolve. The vaccines softened COVID’s impact until the new, more lethal Delta lineage evolved in mid-2021. Booster shots helped blunt Delta–and then, late last year, Omicron evolved.

Omicron with its dozens of mutations somewhat reduces the effectiveness of the vaccines, motivating some of the leading pharmas to develop new versions of their jabs that attack Omicron where it’s weakest—hopefully restoring the vaccines’ previous levels of effectiveness. Both Pfizer and Moderna expect their Omicron-specific vaccines to be ready in March.

But Omicron, which is highly transmissible but often less severe than Delta, surged fast and faded with equal speed. Cases peaked in the worst-hit countries over the past couple weeks and are now dropping fast. In the U.S., new infections peaked at around 800,000 a day last week before declining to 700,000 a day a few days later.

It’s increasingly likely that, by the time the Omicron-specific jabs are ready, Omicron won’t be the main problem any more. “I don’t think we’re going to get an Omicron vaccine in time to affect this initial Omicron wave,” Lawler said. And some new lineage will almost certainly take its place, Lawler added.

Meanwhile, totally different coronaviruses loom. They all have two things in common—the distinctive spike protein that helps them grab onto our cells, and a tendency to cause respiratory infections in people.

Scientists have named 46 coronaviruses so far. Most reside in animal populations; bats, pangolins, tropical cat-like animals called civets. Any one of these animal viruses could leap to the human species–and a bunch already have. Humanity has suffered through outbreaks of SARS-CoV-1, MERS and now SARS-CoV-2. “Why wouldn’t there be a SARS-CoV-3?” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told The Daily Beast.

Experts stress that ongoing deforestation and the growing trade in wildlife could mean increasing human exposure to coronaviruses in coming years and decades. Changchuan Yin, a University of Illinois at Chicago scientist, assessed–in a study that hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed–dozens of coronaviruses and identified several, including SZ3 in civets and the bat coronavirus HKU9-1, that seem to pose a high risk to the human population should they ever jump from their host species to us.

The increasing speed of SARS-CoV-2’s evolution–from the baseline virus to Delta to Omicron–undercuts the case for boutique jabs and underscores the rationale for pan-COVID shots. The growing threat from new coronaviruses only further makes that case.

A team of scientists at Duke, led by Haynes and his colleague Kevin Saunders, was one of the first to get to work on a universal vaccine, back in the spring of 2020. After months of work, they found an especially powerful antibody in a sample from someone who had recovered from a SARS-CoV-1 infection back in 2003.

That antibody, DH1047, targets the spike protein. Haynes, Saunders and their team immunized macaque monkeys and mice with DH1047, then exposed the animals to a menu of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses.

“It worked wonderfully well,” Haynes said. One experiment produced a titer—a measure of antibody concentration—of 47,000. That’s six times higher than the typical titer resulting from one of the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Duke team funding to begin manufacturing the antibody. Not only could it form the basis of a powerful, pan-COVID vaccine–it could also be the key ingredient in a new, post-infection therapy for COVID-19 and other coronavirus infections.

A team led by Kayvon Modjarrad at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Maryland is working on its own universal vaccine–and has also shown promising results. Modjarrad’s team isolated a fragment of a coronavirus spike protein called a “spike-ferritin nanoparticle” and exposed it to monkeys then human subjects starting last spring.

The results, so far, are encouraging. “This vaccine stands out,” Modjarrad said in a statement. The spike-ferritin nanoparticle “may stimulate immunity in such a way as to translate into significantly broader protection.” The goal, Modjarrad explained, is “safe, effective and durable protection against multiple coronavirus strains and species.”

If there’s a downside, it’s that a pan-COVID vaccine might be slightly less effective than, say, the current mRNA vaccines were against the earliest SARS-CoV-2 lineages. The mRNA vaccines peaked at 90-percent or greater effectiveness, but have slowly lost effectiveness as newer lineages evolve to evade them.

The promise of a universal vaccine is that, while potentially less effective overall, it won’t lose effectiveness even as the various coronaviruses it combats mutate in an effort to thwart it.

A universal vaccine could also hugely simplify the logistics of immunizing large populations. You get one vaccine for a whole bunch of different viruses and lineages. You might eventually need a booster, sure–but if the jab works as advertised, you wouldn’t need to follow up with a different shot each time some new lineage pops up.

There’s still a lot of work to do to turn these promising antibodies and nanoparticles into robust vaccines, test them on large human populations and get them past government regulators.

The Next Big COVID Variant Could Be a Triple Whammy Nightmare

Haynes stressed his team is trying to get to large-scale human trials “as quickly as possible.” But in the worst-case scenario, it could take years to develop, test and deploy a pan-COVID vaccine, warned Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a virologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who is working on his own universal jab.

But we’re already in year three of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and there’s no end in sight. We’re going to be living with this virus, and possibly other coronaviruses, for a while. It’s time to think long-term about vaccines that can get ahead of the viruses.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Canada's recent success on the tennis court inspires young B.C. players

    Tennis players Emma Dong and Owen Nguyen say seeing Canadian professionals like Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Leylah Fernandez do well in international tournaments inspires them to compete on the court — and possibly go pro one day. Dong and Nguyen, both 14, are already winners. Dong won the girls' singles and doubles titles and Nguyen won the boys' singles title at the U14 (Under 14) Fischer Outdoor Junior Nationals in Laval, Que. in Sept. 2021. "[Andreescu, Sha

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Veteran finds best friend's T-shirt in the mail, 13 years after he was killed in Afghanistan

    Former Canadian Armed Forces medic Matthew Heneghan regrets not being able to say a final farewell to his best friend and former colleague Pte. Colin Wilmot, who died in service in Afghanistan more than a decade ago. So Heneghan, now living in Falkland, B.C., in the North Okanagan, was overwhelmed with joy and sadness last month when he received a surprising Christmas gift: an old Edmonton Oilers T-shirt Wilmot had left behind, neatly folded in a Ziploc bag. "It was a lot of crying and a lot of

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the