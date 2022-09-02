70 countries have now scrapped all Covid travel restrictions – here's our complete guide

Covid rules are being jettisoned around the world, with nearly every European country – including the UK – and many nations beyond Europe now completely free from travel restrictions.

However, testing remains in place for some long-haul trips, unvaccinated or unboosted people are still banned from some countries entirely, mask rules linger, and Covid passports are sometimes used.

Our regularly updated country-by-country guide explains the key restrictions in all major holiday destinations so you know what to expect. However, they change fast, so it would be wise to cross-reference against the Foreign Office website too. Find out how to get a Covid pass, test or proof of recovery ahead of your holiday in our dedicated guides.

Europe at a glance

No entry restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

  1. Albania

  2. Austria –­ although FFP2 face masks are compulsory on public transport in Vienna.

  3. Belgium

  4. Bulgaria

  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

  6. Croatia

  7. Cyprus – although use of a face mask is compulsory in all indoor venues and on all public transport for everyone aged 12 and above. Failure to comply with restrictions may result in a €300 fine.

  8. Czech Republic

  9. Denmark

  10. Estonia

  11. Finland

  12. France – some towns and cities may require mask wearing on public transport.

  13. Germany – medical grade masks, usually FFP-2 masks, are legally required on public transport.

  14. Greece – masks still required on public transport and in hospitals, plus in pharmacies, taxis, and indoor spaces on boats.

  15. Hungary

  16. Iceland

  17. Ireland

  18. Italy – the use of FFP2 masks remains compulsory on public transport within the country, and all passengers entering Italy by ferry, train or coach must also wear a mask.

  19. Latvia

  20. Liechtenstein

  21. Lithuania

  22. Malta

  23. Moldova

  24. Montenegro – wearing facemasks is mandatory on public transport, plus in grocery shops, pharmacies, petrol stations and in communal areas in hotels. Non-compliance is punishable by law and subject to fines ranging from €100 to €2,000.

  25. North Macedonia – there is still a requirement to wear masks in hospitals, pharmacies and on public transport.

  26. Norway – although all travellers arriving in Svalbard must evidence a negative antigen rapid Covid test result taken within 24 hours before departure to Svalbard and are still required to take a Covid test within 24 hours of arrival.

  27. Poland

  28. Portugal

  29. Romania

  30. Serbia – masks are still required on public transport.

  31. Slovenia

  32. Sweden

  33. Switzerland

  34. Turkey

  35. UK

Restrictions remain

Netherlands

Only fully vaccinated UK nationals who can provide acceptable proof of vaccination, which includes the UK Covid Pass, are allowed to enter the Netherlands.

If you have received a booster (or third dose), you are considered fully vaccinated for entry into the Netherlands. There is currently no expiry date for booster jabs. If you have not received a booster (or third dose), but have received two doses of a vaccine approved for use by Netherlands, then you qualify as fully vaccinated, if one of the following applies:

  • at least 14 days and no more than 270 days have passed since receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) or;

  • at least 28 days and no more than 270 days have passed since receiving the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine

A face mask may be mandatory if you are travelling by ferry - check with your operator.

Spain

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you can enter Spain presenting one of the following documents:

  • documentation certifying that you have undertaken a diagnostic test and tested negative within 72 hours of entering Spain (PCR), or 24 hours if using an antigen test.

  • proof of having recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

The use of face coverings is mandatory for anyone over the age of 6 years if you are on any form of public transport in Spain.

Slovakia

UK nationals who are not fully vaccinated may only enter if they are one of the following:

  • a resident in Slovakia

  • a close relative of a resident or of a Slovak citizen (i.e. spouse, minor child or parent of a minor child)

  • commercial transport personnel

  • a student studying in Slovakia

  • transiting Slovakia within 8 hours

  • you fall under certain limited exemptions

Luxembourg

If arriving by air, you must present proof that you have been fully vaccinated, or proof of recovery during the last year, to enter Luxembourg.

Luxembourg will accept the UK’s proof of Covid-19 recovery and vaccination record.

Kosovo

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you’ll need to show proof of a negative PCR test (taken no more than 48 hours before entry) when entering Kosovo.

If you’re not fully vaccinated but have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days you can enter Kosovo. You’ll need to show evidence of a positive PCR test (taken more than 21 days and less than 90 days ago).

Rest of the world at a glance

No travel restrictions:

  1. Antigua and Barbuda

  2. Argentina

  3. Armenia

  4. Aruba

  5. Australia

  6. Bahrain

  7. Chile – vaccine passports and travel insurance covering a minimum of $30,000 USD for Covid-related issues required, however.

  8. Costa Rica

  9. Cuba – travellers may be screened for symptoms at the airport.

  10. Curacao

  11. Dominican Republic – vaccine passports required.

  12. Egypt

  13. El Salvador

  14. Georgia

  15. Grenada

  16. Israel

  17. Jamaica – travellers may be screened for symptoms at the airport.

  18. Jordan – all non-Jordanian travellers should complete the 'Travel To Jordan Declaration Form'.

  19. Kazakhstan

  20. Kuwait

  21. Kyrgyzstan

  22. Madagascar

  23. Malaysia

  24. Maldives

  25. Mauritius

  26. Mexico

  27. Mongolia – passengers are required to fill out medical declaration forms upon arrival at border checkpoints.

  28. Namibia

  29. Oman

  30. Saudi Arabia

  31. South Africa

  32. Trinidad and Tobago

  33. Vietnam

  34. Uzbekistan

  35. Yemen – FCDO advises against travel.

Only vaccinated/boosted travellers permitted:

  • Brazil

  • Kenya

  • New Zealand

  • Philippines

  • Puerto Rico

  • Singapore

  • US

Test(s) required for unvaccinated arrivals:

  • Barbados

  • The Bahamas

  • Cambodia

  • Canada

  • Colombia

  • Dominica

  • Dubai – unvaccinated travellers from the UK to Dubai may be required to have a PCR test on arrival.

  • Ecuador - plus vaccine passports.

  • Guatemala

  • India

  • Laos

  • Morocco

  • Myanmar – FCDO advises against travel.

  • Namibia

  • Nicaragua

  • Paraguay

  • Peru – plus vaccine passports.

  • Seychelles

  • Sri Lanka – FCDO advises against travel.

  • St Lucia

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • Tunisia

  • Uruguay

Test(s) required for all arrivals:

  • New Zealand

  • Japan

  • Indonesia

  • Rwanda

  • South Korea

  • Venezuela

Closed entirely:

  • China

  • Taiwan

Rest of the world in detail

The list below excludes countries where entry restrictions have been dropped.

Dubai

  • No tests for fully vaccinated travellers

  • Open to unvaccinated travellers

  • Indoor mask rules

Entry rules for vaccinated

Travellers who show proof of vaccination no longer need to show evidence of a recent negative test. You may need to take a PCR test on arrival, if requested.

Entry rules for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated arrivals must show evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure. There is also the option to show proof of recovery from Covid within the past month.

Arrivals may be required to undertake a further test on arrival and isolate pending the result (if the result is positive, depending on their symptoms and accommodation plans, they may be required to self-isolate in a government facility, a hospital, their hotel or privately arranged accommodation for at least 10 days).

Covid passports

None.

Mask rules and other restrictions

Face masks are required in some public spaces and on public transport but optional when outdoors.

Rules for children

Children under the age of 16 and those with severe and moderate disabilities will be exempted from the test requirement.

India

  • All arrivals must self-monitor for 14 days

  • Vaccinated travellers no longer need to take a test

Entry rules for vaccinated

Vaccinated travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online “Air Suvidha” portal before they travel and upload a certificate of proof of vaccination. Random testing might take place on arrival.

Entry rules for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online “Air Suvidha” portal before they travel and upload proof of a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours. Random testing might take place on arrival and all passengers will also be subject to thermal screening.

Covid passports

None, but some extra checks are currently in place (see “Mask rules and other restrictions”, below).

Mask rules and other restrictions

Masks should be worn in all public places, but Indian states have begun reducing restrictions such as night and weekend curfews. Other measures may include the requirement to present a negative test to enter some states and random testing in public areas, including airports, stations, malls and restaurants.

Rules for children

Children under five are exempt from testing rules.

Morocco

  • Proof of vaccination or negative test required

  • Masks and Covid passports in use

  • Under-18s exempt from vaccination requirement

Entry rules for vaccinated

To enter Morocco, passengers are required to have had three vaccine doses (or have had their second vaccine dose within the previous four months).

Entry rules for unvaccinated

Proof of a negative PCR test result is required, with the sample having been taken within 72 hours before boarding.

Covid passports

A vaccine pass is required to enter public places including hammams, gyms, cafes, restaurants, hotels, shops and sports halls. The NHS vaccination pass is accepted.

Mask rules and other restrictions

The wearing of face masks in public spaces is mandatory.

Rules for children

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the above requirements.

Thailand

  • Quarantine-free travel schemes in place for all arrivals

  • No pre-departure test for fully vaccinated

Entry rules for vaccinated

Testing prior and after arrival is no longer required.

Entry rules for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated travellers have two options: test 72 hours before departure to Thailand in order to avoid quarantine, or "follow the public health instructions and guidelines as deemed appropriate by the Health Control officer at the point of arrival.", which may include quarantine.

Covid passports

None.

Mask rules

The Thai government recommends face masks are worn outside the home.

Rules for children

Children aged 17 and under can enter Thailand under the same scheme as their parents and do not need to show proof of vaccination.

USA

  • Unvaccinated adults banned

  • Testing scrapped for vaccinated arrivals

Entry rules for vaccinated

Fully vaccinated adults from the UK can enter the United States without a test.

Entry rules for unvaccinated

You cannot enter the USA if you are not fully vaccinated, unless you fall under its category of exceptions for non-citizens. You can find more information here.

Covid passports

None.

Mask rules

None.

Rules for children

Children under 18 are exempt from vaccination requirements for entry.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

