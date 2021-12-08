Covid travel: Omicron hitting holiday bookings, says Tui

Holidaymaker in France

The pace of holiday bookings is slowing down after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, holiday giant Tui has said.

Reports of higher infection rates are also putting a dampener on bookings, especially for this winter, Tui said.

Despite this, it expects bookings for next summer to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

New UK travel rules to try to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant came into effect on Tuesday.

The changes include include pre-departure tests for people arriving in the UK, while 11 African countries have been put on the red list for travel.

The travel industry warned on Monday that the new rules would be a "hammer blow" and that livelihoods would be "devastated".

Tui said it had 4.1 million bookings for its next winter and summer seasons, with 1.4 million bookings since 3 October.

However, it said: "The increased media coverage of rising incident rates and the emergence of new Omicron variant has weakened this positive momentum, particularly for winter."