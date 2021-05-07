Covid: Travel firms reject 'overly cautious' green list

Destinations such as Benidorm remain on the "amber" list for the time being

The travel industry has expressed disappointment that so few countries are on the UK government's green list for travel, describing the announcement as "overly cautious".

Leaving the US off the approved list in particular would mean the UK "falling behind" and risked putting economic recovery at risk, some firms said.

Only 12 destinations are on the "green list" - four of them in Europe.

People are still advised not to travel to countries on the amber or red lists.

The change in travel rules applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not said when they might ease their strict travel rules.

The only large European holiday destination on the green list is Portugal.

Israel and Singapore are also included, but Australia and New Zealand - which are approved as safe by the UK government - are not currently allowing in visitors from abroad.

France, Greece, Italy and Spain, normally hugely popular holiday destinations for UK travellers, are not included on the safe list.

"While we were expecting to see just a handful of destinations on the green list, this is an overly cautious start," said Andrew Flintham, managing director of holiday firm TUI.

Airlines UK described it as "a missed opportunity" and "a reopening of air travel in name only".

It left the UK "at risk of falling behind," said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the body representing UK carriers.

Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "The decision to put so few European countries into the green tier is simply not justified by the data or the science and is inconsistent with the approach to reopen the domestic economy."

UK citizens risked missing out on bookings for hotels if other European tourists were permitted to travel, he added.

Passengers wait for a shuttle bus at Heathrow

Making the announcement, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the easing of restrictions was "necessarily cautious" in the light of the threat from new variants of Covid-19.

He said the UK's success in combating the virus was not matched in many other countries.

However he said the list would be reviewed every three weeks by the Joint Biosecurity Centre - the team set up last year to monitor the threat from the virus.

Some firms had hoped the rapid roll out of the vaccination programme in the US would allow summer travel to resume there more quickly.

"There is no reason for the US to be absent from the 'green' list. This overly cautious approach fails to reap the benefits of the UK's successful vaccination programme," said a spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic, one of the airlines which relies heavily on UK-US traffic.

"A transatlantic travel corridor is vital to deliver a much-needed boost to economic recovery," he said.

British Airways predicted more countries would be opened up before the summer.

"What's clear is that with high levels of vaccination in the UK being matched by other countries, we should see more destinations going 'green' before the end of June," said British Airways' chief executive Sean Doyle.

"We cannot stress more greatly that the UK urgently needs travel between it and other low-risk countries, like the US, to re-start the economy, support devastated industries and reunite loved ones," he added.

Ryanair, Easyjet, Tui and British Airways all said they would be increasing their flights to Portugal and other destinations on the green list.

Tourist-dependent firms in Portugal were quick to welcome the news.

"No-one enjoys a holiday more than the British people," said Miguel Campino, owner of Maria's Restaurant a beach venue on Praia do Garrão Poente.

"They bring a colourful atmosphere to all the restaurants, bars and hotels. This is a happy moment for everyone, for Portugal for England... it's great news".

Miguel Campino says he is very grateful for the British government's decision to include Portugal on the green list

João Fernandes president of the Algarve Tourism Bureau said the region was ready to welcome UK visitors back.

"We are obviously delighted with the news," he said. "It's a recognition of the remarkable work Portugal has done in reducing levels of Covid to be able to restart the economy safely."

However, the UK consumer body Which? warned that practical difficulties over taking a holiday abroad would remain.

"Travellers will have an expectation that these new government rules should protect their health and their money, yet serious issues around lengthy airport queues and a broken testing system remain unresolved," Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said.

Although international travel has been heavily restricted since January, returning travellers have experienced long delays at border control when arriving at Heathrow, sometimes up to six hours.

Private firms offering Covid tests to returning travellers have been criticised for failing to deliver tests and results on time.

"Travellers should also be aware that there is still some financial risk involved in booking travel plans, depending on how you book and which company you choose," said Mr Boland.

"In a summer when further disruption can be expected, travel companies must be honest about the risks holidaymakers may be taking on. Crucially, holidaymakers also need to do their research before booking, as choosing the right provider could be the difference between getting hundreds of pounds back or just getting the run-round."