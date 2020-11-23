Covid: New tier restrictions to remain in place until spring, Boris Johnson announces

Andrew Woodcock
·6 min read
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK faces a &#x002018;hard winter&#x002019; ahead during a coronavirus address to the House of Commons on Monday, 23 November, 2020. ( )
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK faces a ‘hard winter’ ahead during a coronavirus address to the House of Commons on Monday, 23 November, 2020. ( )

Coronavirus restrictions are set to continue until at least the end of March in England, after Boris Johnson announced a new set of tightened rules to replace the current lockdown.

The prime minister acknowledged that the UK was facing a “hard winter” but insisted that an escape route from the pandemic was “in sight” in the shape of vaccines and improved testing.

Speaking as scientists announced that a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could begin rollout in the UK within weeks, Mr Johnson confirmed that the England-wide lockdown will end at one minute past midnight on 2 December, with the country returning to a three-tier system of regional restrictions.

The PM said the new system will be tighter than in October, with more of the country going into the most stringent tiers 2 and 3, after his Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies found the original scheme was “not tough enough” to drive the reproduction rate of Covid - known as R - below the crucial level of one under which the disease would die back.

But it emerged that he rejected Sage advice to create a new tier 4 for the worst-hit areas to “guarantee a reduction in prevalence” in the run-up to Christmas.

Under the new system, shops, gyms, places of worship, hairdressers, beauty salons and the wider leisure sector will be able to reopen in England, while outdoors sports can resume and up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to watch matches. Restrictions on leaving home will be lifted, though people will still be advised to work from home if possible.

Meanwhile, a six-week surge of testing will be implemented in tier 3 areas, with the prospect of greater freedoms being permitted to those testing negative.

The “rule of six” limit on the maximum size of social contacts will be reintroduced indoors and outdoors in tier 1 areas. Indoor mixing of households and support bubbles will be banned in tier 2 and in tier 3, mingling of households will be allowed only in parks and other outdoor public spaces.

Tier one pubs and restaurants will be table-service only, while hospitality venues in tier 2 will be allowed to open only if serving substantial meals and in tier three it will be takeaways and deliveries only.

A new curfew for pubs and restaurants will allow last orders at 10pm, with closing time at 11pm, in a bid to avoid the scenes of crowds in the streets seen under earlier arrangements requiring all drinkers and diners to be thrown out on the dot of 10pm.

Up to 4,000 spectators will be permitted in outdoor sports in tier 1 and 2,000 in tier 2, up to a maximum of 50 per cent of venue capacity, but audiences will continue to be banned in tier 3. Theatres will be permitted to open with audiences of up to 1,000 in tiers 1 and 2, again up to a maximum of 50 per cent of venue capacity.

Soft play areas, museums and galleries will be allowed to open in tier 1 and 2 areas, while swimming pools can be used throughout England.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will be restricted to 15 guests across the country, but receptions will be allowed only in tiers 1 and 2.

"Without sensible precautions, we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or New Year surge," said the prime minister in a remote address to parliament which was interrupted at one point when his video link broke down. “The incidence of the disease is, alas, still widespread in many areas.”

He warned: “2020 has been in many ways a tragic year, when so many have lost loved ones and faced financial ruin, and this will be still a hard winter. Christmas cannot be normal and there’s a long road to spring. But we have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight

“We must hold out against the virus until testing and vaccines come to our rescue and reduce the need for restrictions.”

Details of relaxed restrictions for up to five days over Christmas are expected later this week, as negotiations continue with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over a “special, time-limited Christmas dispensation”, allowing three or more households to gather for family celebrations.

But Mr Johnson warned that “the virus isn’t going to grant a Christmas truce” and urged Britons to think carefully about spending time with elderly relatives over the festive period.

“The people of this country can see that there is a real risk that if we blow it at Christmas with a big blowout Christmas, then we’ll pay for it in the new year,” he said. “They want a cautious and balanced approach and that’s what we will deliver for the whole UK.”

Despite the lifting of lockdown, business groups said companies would still face tough conditions in the crucial pre-Christmas period which many rely on for a large proportion of their profits.

The British Retail Consortium said shopkeepers were “relieved” at the decision to allow them to open their doors, which would “help to preserve jobs and the economy and help keep Christmas a festive occasion for everyone”.

But CBI director-general Josh Hardie said business failures remained a risk in many sectors, adding: “The next few weeks and months will for many feel like purgatory – stuck in limbo between a national lockdown and a new normal.”

And the British Beer and Pub Association said that despite the welcome extension of curfew, the sector was facing “carnage”, with 90 per cent of pubs in tier 2 and all of those in tier 3 rendered unviable by the new restrictions.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Our sector has been singled out by these new measures which unfairly target pubs. The additional restrictions will destroy our sector if they go ahead as proposed."

It was unclear whether Mr Johnson will face a revolt from Tory backbenchers in the Covid Recovery Group, 70 of whom signed a letter over the weekend calling on him to provide an assessment impact for any new restrictions.

The group’s chair, former chief whip Mark Harper said many MPs would “hold their judgement” on the measures until Thursday’s announcement of which areas will be allocated to which tiers.

A major rebellion could leave the PM reliant on Labour votes, though leader Sir Keir Starmer held back from guaranteeing the party would back the new plan in a vote in the Commons early next week, saying that it contained “huge gaps … huge uncertainties and huge risks”.

Mr Johnson said that all tier allocations will be reviewed every 14 days, and announced. an additional £900m in funding for councils subject to tighter controls.

Read More

Everything you need to know about the Covid vaccines

Boris Johnson announces Christmas plan – follow live

Broad brush approach to tier restrictions for big cities is troubling

Oxford Covid vaccine to be rolled out within weeks

Latest Stories

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • Blackhawks tab Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach

    The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • Raptors reportedly sign DeAndre Bembry to 2-year contract

    The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine likely won't get fans back in NHL arenas anytime soon

    The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year.  "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ...  that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complexities on rolling things out," said Hota.

  • Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

    If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.

  • Report: Raptors sign Aron Baynes to 2-year, $14-million contract

    The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

  • Report: Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher to 2-year, $13.5M deal

    Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: A QB from the XFL might have ended Matt Patricia's time with Lions

    The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Taysom Hill and other priority adds for the playoff push

    The fantasy playoffs are on the horizon, and we have a collection of pickups to help guide you to the end-game.

  • NFL Week 12: Early betting lines we like

    In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. outplayed OSU's Justin Fields

    Fields' chances of overtaking Trevor Lawrence took a hit on Saturday.

  • Ravens close facility after 'multiple' positive COVID-19 tests

    The Ravens play the Steelers on Thursday, and now they have one fewer day to prepare to face the NFL's only undefeated team.

  • Get funky: Baker Mayfield has been dropping rap lyrics into postgame interviews

    The Browns quarterback is spitting game with a straight face.

  • Take 15% off NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLB novelty shirts during BreakingT's early access Black Friday sale

    Enter code BIG15 between Monday and Wednesday to take 15% off sitewide.

  • Myles Garrett ruled out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars while still on COVID-19 list

    Myles Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

  • 'It’s temporary insanity:' George Foreman talks comebacks ahead of Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition

    Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.

  • He missed that? Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the difficulty in kicking on SportSciQ

    Ever wondered if the earth's rotation matters on a kick or if Tom Dempsey had an advantage when he kicked the 63-yarder?

  • Bet $1 on any team to win this Thursday and get $1 for every point scored on Thanksgiving*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for Thanksgiving football.

  • NFL Week 11 betting roundup: Raiders covering vs. Chiefs caps horrendous Sunday for bettors

    The Chiefs rallied in the final minute to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but it wasn't enough to cover the 7.5-point spread.