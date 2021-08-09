COVID tests are once again in high demand. Where to get tested in the Triangle

With the Delta variant causing surges across North Carolina and the U.S., the demand for COVID-19 testing is once again increasing.

If you think you need a test for the coronavirus, you can start by going to the Test Site Finder at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page: covid19.ncdhhs.gov. That page can connect you with dozens of sites close to you that offer testing.

Your local county health department is another great place to start when looking for a COVID test.

You can also call your primary care physician to request a test.

Many sites listed or linked here require you register for an appointment before you go, but some of the county events are walk-up, with no appointment needed.

Health insurance is not required, and the testing is free.

Please note that dates and locations of testing events listed here are subject to change over time. Always confirm with the organization that testing is still going on before heading out to a site.

Free COVID testing at Walgreens and CVS

You can still get a drive-through COVID test at Walgreens and CVS, and testing there is still free.

▪ Start at their website (walgreens.com or cvs.com), where you’ll fill out a short questionnaire. If it’s determined that you need a test (the threshold his pretty low), you’ll be given an option to request an appointment.

▪ Choose the type of test you want — rapid testing or diagnostic testing. (Note: appointments for rapid tests may be harder to get right now.

▪ After you select the type of test you want, you’ll see stores with appointments available. Select a store and you’ll see appointment times to choose from.

▪ If you have insurance, you may be asked to provide that information when you register, but insurance is not required to get tested.

Free COVID community testing sites in NC

NCDHHS maintains a list of sites in North Carolina offering free COVID-19 testing. We’ve listed a few local options below — along with events sponsored by county health departments — but this is far from a complete list.

Refer to the covid19.ncdhhs.gov page for more DHHS-sponsored testing sites or to your county health department.

COVID tests in Raleigh

Wake County Health Department does testing in the parking lot of Vision Church RDU, 5808 Departure Drive, Raleigh, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Wake County Health Department information: wakegov.com/covid-19-information.

Wake County Health Department does testing in the parking lot of the Wake County Human Services Center, 2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

UPOH (United Providers of Health) offers free testing at the following sites in Raleigh. You can register at their website: upoh.org/covid-testing or call (800) 701-1023.

▪ Care Tax Service, 909 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh; Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

▪ Boys and Girls Club, 712 N. Raleigh Road, Raleigh; Noon to 6 p.m. every Friday

▪ Justice Served, 202 N. Tarboro Road, Raleigh; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

▪ ED Emanuel Holmes, 2949 New Bern Ave, Suite 106A, Raleigh; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday

OptumServe also provides free testing through at various Raleigh locations during the week. You can register at lhi.care/covidtesting.

COVID tests in Apex

Ottendorf Laboratories, 1095 Investment Boulevard, Apex; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days during the week. Register online or call 919-390-2550.

COVID tests in Wake Forest

Wake County Northern Regional Center (NRC), 350 E. Holding Ave., is doing testing 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

COVID tests in Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Pkwy NE, Fuquay-Varina, does testing 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

COVID tests in Zebulon

Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon, does testing 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Durham County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at various locations, seven days a week.

COVID tests in Durham

Durham County Health Department has free testing through OptumServe at various locations during the week. You can register at lhi.care/covidtesting. More info at the Durham County Health Department: dcopublichealth.org.

UPOH (United Providers of Health) offers free testing at the following sites in Durham. You can register at their website: upoh.org/covid-testing or call (800) 701-1023 for more info.

▪ Boys & Girls Club, 1010 Martin Luther King Pkwy, Durham; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday

▪ Peach Durham, 800 N. Mangum Street Durham; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

COVID tests in Chapel Hill

Orange County Health Department offers COVID testing at Southern Human Services Center (SHSC) at 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Get more info at orangecountync.gov.

COVID tests in Hillsborough

Orange County Health Department offers COVID testing at Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Get more info at orangecountync.gov.

COVID tests in Smithfield

Johnston County Public Health Department and DHHS offer free testing at Smithfield Progressive Men’s Club, 1208 Old Goldsboro Road, Smithfield, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This is walk-up rapid testing. Information at johnstonnc.com/health or call 919-209-8310

COVID tests in Chatham County

Chatham County Health Department has testing at Central Carolina Community College, 400 Progress Blvd., Siler City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays.

There is also testing at the Siler City Community Health Center, 224 S. 10th Ave., Siler City, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

More information at chathamcountync.gov.