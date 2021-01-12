Covid testing before travel to the UK: the key questions and answers

Testing times: motorists as well as airline passengers will be expected to provide a negative PCR test (Getlink)

Passengers to the UK by air, sea and rail who arrive after 4am on Friday 15 January will be required to present a negative coronavirus test certificate before they are allowed to travel. They must pay for the test.

But what kind of test is needed? And are there any exceptions?

These are the essential questions and answers.

What is happening – and why?

Governments of the UK nations are keen to reduce the chances that coronavirus infections are brought in by incoming travellers. So pre-travel tests will be demanded from passengers before they board flights, ferries or trains to the UK.

Most people hoping to travel to the UK will be required to provide proof of a negative test for Covid-19.

Under-11s, lorry drivers and crew for aircraft, ships and trains are exempt.

The measure takes effect at 4am on Friday 15 January. It will apply to arrivals from all foreign countries except the republic of Ireland.

England and Scotland have announced the measure, while Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to implement the same rules.

The transport minister, Robert Courts, said: “In the immediate term our priority has to be on safeguarding public health and the NHS. With the addition of pre-departure testing requirements, our already robust system to protect against imported cases of coronavirus is further strengthened."

How will it be enforced?

Airlines, ferry firms and rail operators will be required to ensure that travellers meet the requirement. Anyone who gets through to the UK border without a test faces a fine of £500.

The UK Border Force is expected to carry out spot checks on travellers to monitor compliance.

What sort of test will be required?

Mr Courts said: “The test must be of a diagnostic-standard test such as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and could in some cases include Lamp and lateral flow tests within set limits."

Lamp and lateral flow tests can be processed on site – for example at the departure airport.

The minister added: “We will provide clear guidance and advice to passengers regarding testing standards and capacity.”

But he was speaking less than 72 hours before many travellers due to arrive back on Friday will need to obtain tests.

Is it feasible to expect enough tests to be available?

At present, very few British travellers are abroad, and almost no one is travelling to the UK. Therefore it is hoped that most locations will be able to meet the demand.

But there will be some places – such as the Caribbean islands – where the prospect of organising tests for hundreds of people all leaving on the same flight may be beyond the resources of the local health providers.

Travellers in Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia get an extra six days – until 4am on Thursday 21 January.

The government has given the Falklands, Ascension Island and St Helena permanent exemption.

What if I can’t find a test in time?

The government has made it clear that is your problem. You will not be allowed to travel.

What happens if I test positive?

You will be expected to self-isolate in accordance with local laws at your own expense until you are deemed well enough to travel.

What if I miss my flight home due to late results?

You will have to arrange to travel on a later flight (it is likely that airlines will be flexible with rebooking) and pay for accommodation until you can return home.

Will I need another test at the UK border?

No. The government has long insisted that tests immediately on arrival in the UK are pointless.

Must I still self-isolate?

Yes, if you are arriving from all but the dwindling number of “quarantine exempt” countries on the travel corridors list you will be expected to self-isolate for 10 days. In England, the traveller can end quarantine after five days with another negative coronavirus test.

Why can’t I take a test on arrival?

Many countries demand travellers undergo tests, either in addition to a pre-arrival test or on its own. But the UK government insists that testing on arrival is ineffective.

I am only going abroad for two days

Bizarre as it may seem, it will be possible for you to take a test in the UK just before departing, rather than using any of your precious time abroad getting tested – as Ben Kentish from LBC Radio discovered from the government. This appears to go against the principle of a scheme designed to prevent infections being brought in from overseas.

Any exemption if I have had Covid or a vaccine?

No. People who have recovered from coronavirus, and those who have been vaccinated, are also expected to be tested and to self-isolate.

I have a holiday booked but I can’t afford this. Can I get my money back?

You will not be able to claim a refund. All travel contracts assume that the passenger will meet whatever governmental requirements are in place at the time of the trip.

What will this do to holiday and flight bookings?

It will prove extremely difficult to sell many holidays when people believe they could end up paying for tests both outbound and inbound, which in many cases could double the cost of the trip.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said: “This measure will destroy any confidence in forward bookings for air travel and for ferries, and it will essentially close off the UK.

“The real solution to this is vaccination, not artificial travel restrictions.”

He said that Ryanair has cancelled almost all UK flights in February, and called for the government to set an “end date” for the rules.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, said: "It is true that much of the sector has been lobbying for pre-departure testing – but this was always predicated on the government removing or reducing the quarantine period at the same time. Now we have both quarantine and pre-departure testing.

“That’s why this new policy needs to be a time-limited, emergency measure only, in place not a second longer than necessary, and with a proper review mechanism once lockdown comes to an end. We cannot afford for this to be baked in over the whole summer.”

