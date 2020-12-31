Covid: Sydney outbreak linked to new cases in Melbourne

Melbourne has reported six new cases, its first local infections in over two months

A pre-Christmas coronavirus outbreak in Sydney is believed to have spread to the city of Melbourne, breaking its two month run of zero community infections.

Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, endured a heavily-policed lockdown from July to October which succeeded in eradicating a second wave.

But on Thursday, officials announced eight new cases with a "potential link" to a traveller from New South Wales, of which Sydney is the state capital.

Authorities have vowed to act quickly.

A mandatory mask-wearing order and gathering limits have been re-imposed on Melbourne by officials in the state of Victoria, who described the outbreak as a "very serious situation".

They have also expanded a travel ban to include all residents of neighbouring New South Wales (NSW).

"Victorians who have sacrificed so much are not going to go back to a situation where we face what we did in the past winter," said state health minister Martin Foley.

"Now that we have links to the New South Wales outbreaks in Victoria, we are having to respond really quickly to get on top of that."

Since 21 December, every Australian state and territory has had a travel ban on people from Sydney. However, the new Melbourne cases are believed to be linked to a woman who visited before the restrictions came in, Victorian officials said.

What's the latest in Sydney?

Australia has 165 active local infections, with almost all of them tied to the outbreak in Sydney, which has worsened in recent days.

The re-emergence of the virus there two weeks ago prompted the NSW state government to impose swift restrictions on its capital, including limiting gatherings and locking down a section of the city.

These measures had appeared to be working, with the city reporting only single-digit daily case increases amid intense contact tracing efforts.

Sydneysiders have been urged to stay home for New Years Eve

But on Wednesday, NSW officials reported a new cluster of infections in a separate part of the city believed to be tied to Christmas gatherings, prompting alarm and further restrictions.

The government has urged residents to limit their New Year's Eve activity. Experts fear that the holiday will become a super-spreader event.

NSW reported 10 new cases on Thursday, including one not linked to known clusters.

The NSW government is facing pressure to make mask-wearing mandatory in public spaces, including from the Australian Medical Association. Officials have urged mask use but resisted imposing an order.

"This is a very unpredictable, contagious disease, but we also appreciate that we don't want to put more burdens on our citizens than we need to. It's a very fine line," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

On Thursday, South Australia and Victoria joined Western Australia in also enacting a travel ban on anyone coming from the entire state of NSW.